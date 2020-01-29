India vs New Zealand: ‘Told our coach that they deserved to win’ - Virat Kohli pays big compliment to Kane Williamson

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 17:43 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson after the latter’s marvellous innings went in vain in the third T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. India edged New Zealand in Super Over, courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s twin sixes off Tim Southee, as the visitors took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. This is India’s first-ever T20I series victory in New Zealand.

Williamson slammed a majestic 95 off 48 deliveries during the Kiwi chase but couldn’t take the team over the line as he was dismissed in the last over by Mohammed Shami. His innings included 8 fours and six sixes but in the end, it went in vain as India romped home in Super Over.

“I thought we were gone at one stage,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony. “I told our coach that they deserved to win. The way Kane was batting, on 95. Feel bad for him, I know what it’s like to play those knocks when things don’t go your way.”

Chasing down 18 runs in the super over, India were did not get off the blocks as expected. It all boiled down to 2 sixes in the final two balls and Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. Williamson, who played an outstanding innings, rued the fact that small moments in the match did not go their way.

“Super overs haven’t been too successful for us. India showed their experience in the crunch situation. We bowled well after they got off to a superb start. Very disappointing. It was nice to spend some time in the middle. It was disappointing not to cross the finishing lines. It is a game of small margins. It was a much better performance from us,” Williamson said.