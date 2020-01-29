India vs New Zealand: ‘Brothaman you beauty’ - Yuvraj Singh’s special praise for Rohit Sharma after Super Over heroics

cricket

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 17:14 IST

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh reserved high praise for opener Rohit Sharma after the latter guided the ‘Men in Blue’ to a stunning Super Over victory in the third T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday. Courtesy of this win, India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and this is their first series victory in the shortest format.

Rohit was at his majestic best in the match as after his scintillating half-century, he slammed couple of sixes in the Super Over to take Team India over the line. Yuvraj took to social media to praise ‘The Hitman’ after his twin sixes off Tim Southee to win the match for India. Yuvraj’s post read: “Brothaman you beauty@ImRo45.” The two are known to refer to each other as ‘brotherman’ and have done so many-a-times in the past.

Brothaman you beauty ☝🏼 @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 29, 2020

India posted a competitive 179 for five at Seddon Park after being sent into bat. Opener Rohit Sharma top scored for India with a 65-run knock while skipper Virat Kohli contributed 38 runs in team’s total. Later, skipper Kane Williamson smashed a 48-ball 95 but New Zealand faltered in the final over to take the match into the Super Over.

Needing nine runs of the last over, New Zealand lost Williamson and Ross Taylor to finish at 179 for six and tie the match. In the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17, a target which India overwhelmed in the final ball with Rohit smashing Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes.

((With PTI Inputs))