India vs New Zealand: How Rohit Sharma clinched 3rd T20I for visitors in Super Over

Jan 29, 2020

Rohit Sharma was the star performer for India once again as the right-hander slammed two massive sixes in the super over to guide the visitors to a historic win over New Zealand in the third T20I encounter in Hamilton on Wednesday. Chasing 18 runs in the super over, India were in a spot of bother with 10 runs needed from the last two balls but Rohit held his nerve to slam Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes. Earlier, India posted a total of 179/5 and although Kane Williamson scored an impressive 95, the hosts did not get over the line and managed to score 179/6, in reply.

When Mohammed Shami was handed the ball in the final over of the game, New Zealand were firmly in control of the situation with them needing 9 runs to win and Williamson going great guns. Things did not improve as Shami was slammed for a six on the very first ball of the over.

However, he came back strongly as the fast bowler took the wicket of Williamson and also made sure that Tim Seifert was unable to score more than a run in the next two balls. With 1 run to win in the last ball, Shami was able to place the ball in the blockhole and Ross Taylor could only manage to play the ball onto his own stumps.

India vs New Zealand Super Over: New Zealand batting

The Super Over saw Williamson and Martin Guptill batting for New Zealand and although Jasprit Bumrah was able to keep them quiet for the first two balls, the floodgates opened shortly. A six off the third delivery and a boundary from Guptill off the final ball meant that the hosts were able score 17 runs in the six balls.

India vs New Zealand Super Over: India batting

In reply, Rohit and KL Rahul also started slowly as just three runs came off the first two balls of the Tim Southee over. Rahul did guide the third ball to the fine leg boundary but the situation still looked tough for India as Rohit was not looking in good touch. However, that changed completely as Rohit deposited the fifth ball into the deep square leg boundary and followed it up six over the long off fielder to help India register their first ever series victory in New Zealand.