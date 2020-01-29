Former Pakistan pacer ‘warns’ Virender Sehwag: ‘Khabardar, humare legends ke khilaf aisi bakwas mat kare’

cricket

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 09:46 IST

Former Pakistan pacer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has hit out at former India captain Virender Sehwag for making comments against Pakistan cricketers. In an earlier video, Sehwag had spoken about how different Pakistan players want to enter the Indian market as analysts and hence, always praise the Indian team and former Indian cricketers. This comment did not go down too well with Naved-ul-Hasan who posted his video on his YouTube channel and asked Sehwag to be more careful while speaking about Pakistan legends.

ALSO READ: ‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere paas maal hai’: Shoaib Akhtar to Virender Sehwag

“2 years ago also you had given this statement and we did not react, but now we are forced to give it back to you. I have to give it back to you on social media. Khabardar agar humare legend players ke khilaf aapne ek lafz bhi galat bola. We respect the senior players. Humare legends ke khilaf aisi bakwas mat kare. Kisi channel pe baithne ke liye Pakistan ke khilaf har doosre ya teesre mahine bayan na diya kare,” Naved-ul-Hasan said.

Naved-ul-Hasan was in the side which was captained Virender Sehwag in the MCL which is a tournament held in Dubai. “We were playing MCL & our team won the tournament. I gave you credit as you were the captain but you took unfair advantage of that comment. I praised you due to your captaincy, not because I wanted a chance to sit on Indian TV channels,” he went on to add.

This response comes after former Pakistani pacer Shoiab Akhtar too took to his YouTube channel to hit out at his detractors for suggesting that he sings laurels of the Indian team only to get media gigs in India and earn money.

“I have more maal (money) than you have baal (hair) on your head. If you are not able to fathom that I have such high followers, then understand it. It has taken me 15 years to become Shoaib Akhtar. Yes, I have a huge fan following in India, but I criticized them when they did not play well in the first ODI against Australia,” Akhtar said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.