In backing KL Rahul as wicket-keeper, Virender Sehwag reveals difference between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli’s management

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 09:29 IST

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag is impressed with KL Rahul donning the gloves in limited overs cricket and feels that the team management should stick with the Karnataka player to get the job done even in the longer run. He also spoke about how MS Dhoni grew in the role when he was secured of his position in the side and hence, wants the management to back Rahul to be the finisher as well as the wicket-keeper in the team.

“If K.L. Rahul fails four times batting at No. 5, the current Indian team management will look to change his slot. However, same wasn’t the case with Dhoni, who knew how important it is to back players at such positions, having himself gone through the hard grind,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"With the top-order finding it easier for a while in limited-over cricket, it is those in the middle-order who need backing from the captain. If you don't give players time, how else will they learn and become big players?

“With the top-order finding it easier for a while in limited-over cricket, it is those in the middle-order who need backing from the captain. If you don’t give players time, how else will they learn and become big players?

“I myself batted in the middle-order before opening and made a lot of mistakes, which even resulted in the team’s defeat. But you don’t become a big player sitting outside on the bench. Players need time,” he said.

KL Rahul kept wickets in the just-concluded ODI series at home and was impressive while doing so. He also gave a great account of himself when batting at number 5 and this could well be a long term option for him. “It (Rahul’s keeping) definitely allows us to play an extra batsmen which strengthens our batting massively. That is a very important factor as far as the team balance is concerned,” Team India captain Virat Kohli said after the series win.