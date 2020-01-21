e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli identifies key areas of focus during New Zealand series

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli identifies key areas of focus during New Zealand series

cricket Updated: Jan 21, 2020 08:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Team India captain Virat Kohli
Team India captain Virat Kohli(PTI)
         

The Indian team bounced back after a humiliating defeat in the first ODI in Mumbai to clinch the series 2-1 and as per captain Virat Kohli, this will give the side a lot of confidence when they travel to New Zealand. Despite ticking almost the boxes in the last two games, the skipper identified areas which could be worked on when the side takes on New Zealand. “Again, we want to bat well when we bat first and in case we’re defending a low total, we should be able to do that as well. We can’t afford to ease into the series after two games, because then it keeps getting tougher and tougher, so we’ll look to make a mark in the first game that we play,” he said after the match.

ALSO READ: Ganguly, Kohli and their Rahuls: Can keeper-batsman be the missing piece of jigsaw yet again

India were not very lucky with the tosses as the skipper lost all the three tosses in the series, but he believed that the side spoke about taking out all conditions across all formats.

“We spoke after the World Cup the way we exited, you can’t always look for a situation that should go your way at the toss. If we like chasing as a team, it doesn’t mean we press the panic button if we lose the toss, we’ve to stay composed enough to put in strong performances.

“We’ve literally taken the toss out of context, and we’re as prepared as possible to do something the opposition asks us to do,” he said.

“That’s been the difference, even if we lose the toss, we have the belief that we can play expressive cricket to get results our way. The last six or eight months have been a revelation and the younger guys stepping up is a very good sign for Indian cricket,” the skipper said.

