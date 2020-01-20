ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma reign supreme; Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja move up

cricket

India skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma continue to lead the way in latest International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings for batsmen. Kohli and Rohit gained two and three ratings points, respectively, after starring in a 2-1 series win over Australia, which helped India retain their second position in the ODI Team Rankings led by World champions England.

Kohli is at the top of the pile with 886 points after his ‘Man of the Series’ effort of 183 runs while Rohit’s 171 runs, which included a match-winning 119 in the final ODI, took to 868 points and strengthened his number 2 position. Pakistan’s Babar Azam is in third position with 829 points.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan gained seven slots to reach 15th position with 170 runs in two innings. The swashbuckling southpaw missed a chance to bat in the final ODI after injuring his shoulder while fielding. KL Rahul, who opened in his place in the Bengaluru, gained 21 slots to reach 50th position with an aggregate of 146 runs.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja moved up two slots to 27th among bowlers after finishing with four wickets in the series. He also scored 45 runs in two innings and has gained four places in the all-rounders’ list to be ranked 10th.

Australia batsman Steve Smith, who topped the series with an aggregate of 229 runs including a knock of 131 in the final ODI, has been rewarded with a four-place jump to 23rd position. Opener David Warner has moved up one place to sixth while captain Aaron Finch has moved up one place into 10th. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey is in 31st position after gaining two slots.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa’s five wickets in the series see him advance 20 places to reach 37th position while Kane Richardson has moved from 77th to 65th. India pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the bowling charts, followed by New Zealand fast-bowler Trent Boult and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman.

