India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni in impressive T20I list

Virat Kohli added another major accolade to his name during the third T20I encounter between India and New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday as he surpassed MS Dhoni in the list of highest run-getters as captain in the shortest format of the sport. Kohli was able to reach the milestone when he got to 25 during his innings at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Kohli is currently in the third spot ahead of MS Dhoni (1,112) and behind New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (1148), and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (1,273).

Kohli looked in good touch against the Kiwi bowlers but he was ultimately dismissed for 38 by Hamish Bennett.The Indian cricket team skipper steadied the innings after Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul provided them with a good start.

However, there were a few records that Kohli missed out on during the third T20I encounter. Kohli is still one fifty plus score away from becoming the captain with most fifty plus scores in T20Is as he is currently tied with du Plessis and Williamson with eight such knocks.

Kohli also missed out on becoming the second captain ever to hit 50 sixes as skipper in T20Is - a feat achieved by England’s Eoin Morgan. Kohli is currently seven maximums away from joining that list.

Rohit Sharma scored 65 off 40 balls while Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey finished the innings well as India posted a good total of 179/5 in 20 overs.