Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Virat Kohli, KL Rahul - ‘Trying to copy my shot’

India vs New Zealand: Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Virat Kohli, KL Rahul - ‘Trying to copy my shot’

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a highly-skilled bowler, but the same cannot be said about his batting. And, he knows all about it and hence, is never shy of making fun of his own ability with the willow.

cricket Updated: Jan 29, 2020 10:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Chahal shared a collage
Chahal shared a collage(Yuzvendra Chahal/ Twitter)
         

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a highly-skilled bowler, but the same cannot be said about his batting. And, he knows all about it and hence, is never shy of making fun of his own ability with the willow. His show ‘Chahal TV’ is all about him trying to have fun at the expense of not only himself but also his teammates. On Tuesday, the wrist spinner gave great example of his self-deprecating humour when he posted a collage of him holding the bat loosely in the position of the ramp shot along with those of KL Rahul and India captain Virat Kohli playing the same shot.

“When they are trying to copy my shot. Not bad keep it up youngsters (sic.)” said Chahal in his tweet.

 

Chahal has been one of the top performers for India in the recent past and is one Kohli’s biggest assets with the ball, especially in the shortest format of the game. “We understood the angles of the field better, how the pitch was playing and I had to think on my feet as a captain. The ball gripped for the spinners and I think Jadeja was outstanding. Chahal was a banker. Bumrah was amazing as well, and Shami and Shardul and Shivam making very good contributions with the ball but I think we backed it up in the field more importantly,” Kohli said after India won the second T20I match in Auckland.

ALSO READ: ‘Abhi bhi yaha koi nahi baittha’: Emotional Chahal reveals how Team India miss former Indian captain

The action now shifts to Hamilton for the third T20I where India will have a change to seal the series. Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour said that the team looks to be in the perfect shape to adapt and adjust to the different conditions.

“It is more of a mind set thing and about game plan. As a coach, I don’t think we really need to tell them anything. They are doing it on their own. They are stronger, fitter than from our generation. You can see that they are hitting big sixes and without any effort, that way the game has changed,” Rathour said ahead of the Hamilton T20I.

