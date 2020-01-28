‘Yahan koi nahi baitha, we miss MS Dhoni a lot’: Emotional Chahal reveals how Team India miss former Indian captain

cricket

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 11:18 IST

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that the Indian team misses MS Dhoni and that the spot where the former Indian captain sat on the team bus remains empty. In a ‘Chahal TV’ video posted by BCCI, the host of the show, Chahal was seen talking about how much the team misses Dhoni. “Yeh woh seat hai jaha ek legend baitthe the. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). Abhi bhi yaha koi nahi baittha. Hum unhe bohot miss karte hai (A legend used to sit here. MS Dhoni. No one sits here now. We miss him a lot).”

In the video, Chahal also said that Dhoni wanted to feature on his show a couple of times. He can also be seen having funny conversations with Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and opener KL Rahul.

There have been a lot of speculations over the future of MS Dhoni and the former Indian captain was also dropped by BCCI from the list of centrally contracted players. Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has said that the seasoned cricketer might be in the fray for the T20 World Cup which is slated to be played in Australia later this year provided he is fit and has a good season in the Indian Premier League.

“There is IPL coming. Uske baad tum dekho. Everyone will know. He will know, selectors will know, captain will know seeing him, and more important than anything else he will know.”

“What I’m trying to tell the people is he is the last person to impose himself on anything. You know him. I know him. For years, you know that he’s been dead honest when it comes to things of that sort, like when he gave up Test cricket. There was no thing of 100 Tests because he is not the guy who will impose on himself,” he said in an interview with the Hindu.