‘Mere saath dinner pe kyu ni jaate aap’: Chahal TV throws up another hilarious moment

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:17 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal has made himself quite famous with his popular ‘Chahal TV’ on Twitter. Usually, after the matches, Chahal interviews several Indian cricketers in a free-flowing conversation which throws up many hilarious moments. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul are regulars on the popular talk show on BCCI TV. There was another moment captured on ‘Chahal TV’ where the leg-spinner is seen talking to Rahul, Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah on the team bus.

Chahal goes up to Bumrah, who was sitting at the back of the bus. He asks him why he doesn’t go to dinner with him. Bumrah has an interesting reply to Chahal as he says that he has never been invited to dinner by the bowler. Watch the video here:-

MUST WATCH: We get you Chahal TV from the Bus! 🚌

This one is en route from Auckland to Hamilton 😎😎 - by @RajalArora @yuzi_chahal #TeamIndia



Full Video here ➡️➡️ https://t.co/4jIRkRitRh pic.twitter.com/ZJxMtRGsQu — BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2020

India won both the T20Is that were played at Eden Park and the series now moves to Hamilton where the third match will be played on Wednesday. The visitors have been the dominant side thus far, chasing down a target of 204 with ease in the first match and then restricting New Zealand to 132/5 in the second, in which Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul ensured that India get over the line with 15 balls to spare.

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill was caught letting out a Hindi swear word on live television after the second T20I between the Kiwis and India at Eden Park here on Sunday. India beat New Zealand by seven wickets to secure a 2-0 lead in the five-match series between the two sides.

After the game, offspinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the microphone from Star Sports anchor Jatin Sapru and took it to Guptill who was chatting with the Indian opener Rohit Sharma. Chahal greeted the pair to which Guptill responded with “Kya hai G***u?” leaving Rohit in splits. Chahal then told him that they were live on television, while a video clipping of the incident has now gone viral on social media.