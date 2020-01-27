‘What is the name of that bowler’: Ravindra Jadeja, Sanjay Manjrekar involved in another Twitter banter

cricket

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 11:05 IST

Indian bowlers stepped up and got the job in the second T20I match against New Zealand in Auckland. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were especially brilliant. The pitch was sluggish and had enough assistance for the spinners and both Jadeja and Chahal took control of proceedings. After the match, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to say that the man of the match award should have gone to a bowler. KL Rahul, who starred with the bat with another 50, was adjudged player of the match, but as per Manjrekar, the impact of the bowlers were far more.

Player of the match should have been a bowler. #INDvNZ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 26, 2020

Soon after this Tweet, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja responded to this tweet and asked Manjrekar to name the bowler.

What is the name of that bowler?? Pls pls mention 🤪 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 27, 2020

Ha ha...Either you or Bumrah. Bumrah, because he was extremely economical while bowling overs no 3, 10, 18 and 20. https://t.co/r2Fa4Tdnki — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 27, 2020

It should be mentioned here that Jadeja and Manjrekar have already had a fiery exchange on Twitter during the world cup when the all-rounder was labeled bits and pieces cricketer by the commentator. The statement did not go well with the all-rounder and Jadeja in a tweet said he has played twice the number of matches than Manjrekar.

“Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar,” Jadeja had tweeted.

Sanjay Manjrekar had later apologised for his comments and it looked like both he and Jadeja had moved on from the episode. Now, after this friendly banter, we are convinced that they have indeed buried the hatchet.

After the win, Virat Kohli too lauded the efforts of the bowlers and said that his side was more aware of the conditions and the dimensions of the field which allowed them to take control.

“The bowlers stood up and took control of what we wanted to do out there. Sticking to one side of the wicket was a very good feature for us as a team to restrict a good New Zealand team to 132 which I think was below par. The low total led us to bat in that manner but we thought the pitch was good for 160 in the first half. We understood the angles of the field better, how the pitch was playing and I had to think on my feet as a captain. The ball gripped for the spinners and I think Jadeja was outstanding. Chahal was a banker. Bumrah was amazing as well, and Shami and Shardul and Shivam making very good contributions with the ball but I think we backed it up in the field more importantly,” Team India captain Virat Kohli said after the match.