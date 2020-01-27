India vs New Zealand: After emphatic win, Virat Kohli drops big hint about team combination for 3rd T20I

cricket

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:01 IST

India seem to have all the bases covered and they have been all too powerful for New Zealand in both the matches so far. Virat Kohli, who believes in a horses for courses strategy, kept his faith in the same side for the two matches and if his post-match comments are anything to go by, India could go in with an unchanged side even for the third match of the series. “When you have a complete performance like that, it helps. This same side has won us two games. I know New Zealand are going to bounce back hard. We need to bring our A game again and we are up for the challenge. I think the dimensions of Hamilton are better than Auckland, it’s an even field for the bowlers,” Virat Kohli said after the match.

The Indian bowlers were excellent and barring Shardul Thakur, the rest of the bowlers adjusted their lengths beautifully. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were the two main weapons for Kohli.

“I think the lines and lengths we bowled today, sticking to one side of the wicket and being sure of what we wanted to bowl. It was a very good feature for us as team. That helped us restrict a strong side like New Zealand to such a low total. I think the pitch was good enough for a score of 160 in the first innings,” the skipper further added.

Kohli seems to be confident of his side, but there is Navdeep Saini waiting in the wings and it will be interesting to see if he comes in place of Shardul Thakur, the one bowler who has leaked runs up front. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro attacked the pacer and this could lead to few discussions in the Indian camp.

“Our role in the team is to be aggressive and we go out there to do that. One of us would have been good to bat 15 overs to set the innings up and have guys bat around us. It was not supposed to be today and we have time to try to do that in the next game and do a better performance,” Guptill said after the match.