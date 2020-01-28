Yuzvendra Chahal asks Martin Guptill to repeat the Hindi cuss word, he responds in hilarious fashion - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 19:12 IST

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on the receiving end of a Hindi cuss word from New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill on Sunday. The hilarious moment took place after India defeated the Kiwis by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I in Auckland to take 2-0 lead in the series. After the match, Chahal took a microphone and went to chat with Guptill, who was speaking to India vice-captain Rohit Sharma at the time.

Chahal greeted the pair to which Guptill responded with “Kya hai G***u?” leaving Rohit in splits. Chahal then told him that they were live on television, while a video clipping of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Just a day after the incident, Chahal met up with Guptill once again in the hotel room and asked him to repeat what he had said on camera. The Indian bowler uploaded an Instagram story in which he was seen interacting with Guptill. The video was shared by a Twitter user on social media, and has since then, gone viral.

In the video, Guptill asks: “What are you saying?” to which Chahal answers: “What you told me last night?” Guptill, learning from his mistake and not repeating the word on camera responded: “Ayee, you know what I told you last night!” The response from the Kiwi opener incited laughter from Chahal.

The Indian cricket team will face New Zealand in the third T20I on Wednesday at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Virat Kohli-led side lead 2-0 in the five-match T20I series, and need just one more win to seal the series. Speaking a day before the match, India batting coach Vikram Rathour praised Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul for their performance in the series.

“The more opportunities that these guys get, they are showing that they are capable. They are showing that they are match-winners on their day. That will help the team, of course, but it will also help their confidence,” he said.