India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma reveals super over plans after scripting sensational win

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 16:49 IST

It was an exhilarating end to an enthralling match as India held their nerve and Rohit Sharma showed why he is one of the foremost six-hitter in the world as India won the match in the final ball of the super over to bag a historic series win in New Zealand. Winning the toss, Kane Williamson bowled first, but Rohit and Rahul were off to a flier. New Zealand then hit back with quick wickets in the middle overs to check India’s charge. However, lusty hitting by Manish Pandey and Ravindra Jadeja took India to 179/5 in their 20 overs.

Kane Williamson then led New Zealand’s chase as the Kiwis seemed to have the match under control. It came down to 9 runs in the final over and Mohammed Shami bowled a sensational over as New Zealand could only tie the scores.

Chasing down 18 runs in the super over, India were did not get off the blocks as expected. It all boiled down to 2 sixes in the final two balls and Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India.

Speaking at the end of the match, Rohit said that he wanted to keep a clear head and back his skills to get the job done for the side.

“Never done that before (batting in Super Over). I didn’t know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or wait for a while. I just wanted to stay still and then try my best (on the last two sixes). Good performance with the bat, disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though. I hadn’t got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today. We knew we would win the series today if we win the match - in important games, the main players need to step up,” said Rohit, who was adjudged man of the match

Kane Williamson, who played an outstanding innings, rued the fact that small moments in the match did not go their way.

“Super overs haven’t been too successfull for us. India showed their experience in the crunch situation. We bowled well after they got off to a superb start. Very disappointing. It was nice to spend some time in the middle. It was disappointing not to cross the finishing lines. It is a game of small margins. It was a much better performance from us,” Williamson said.