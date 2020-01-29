India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma zooms past legends to register unique feat

cricket

Rohit Sharma finally hit his stride in the ongoing tour as he blazed away to register his 19th half-century in T20Is. During the innings, he also breached 10,000 international runs as an opener across all the three formats and joined an elite list of batsmen to have done so. Rohit is the only batsman on the list to average over 50. In 219 innings, Rohit has scored 10,117 runs at an average of 50.33. Led by the opener, India posted 179 in their innings against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey and Ravindra Jadeja provided the late burst as India got the acceleration in the final over on a track which had slowed up considerably.

‘I reckon (we would have bowled). Looks like a nice track, it’s pretty hard, nice grass cover, the weather might have a say in the second innings, but toss isn’t in our control. Just put a clinical performance, carry forward the momentum and grab the chances that comes. Don’t worry about too many changes, just go out there and do the job. No changes once again, the boys did a good job with both bat and ball, no need to make any changes at all,” Kohli said after the toss.

In this innings, Rohit also passed the 50-run mark in T20 internationals 24 times. This puts him on top of the list for batsmen with most 50-plus scores in T20Is along side Indian captain Virat Kohli. Kohli threatened to take his top spot back for a while before being dismissed for 38 in the match.

It should be mentioned here that Rohit has 4 T20I centuries to his name, the most for any batsman in cricket’s shortest format. Kohli is yet to score his maiden T20I century. The comparison though is unfair as Rohit opens the innings and gets to play more deliveries in most of the matches than Kohli, who walks in at teh number 3 slot.