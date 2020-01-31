India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of fourth T20I due to shoulder injury

cricket

New Zealand suffered a massive blow ahead of the fourth T20I against India on Friday as skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the contest due to injury. Williamson, who is the highest run-getter in the series after first three matches, sustained the injury while fielding during the third T20I in Hamilton. In his absence, experienced fast-bowler Tim Southee has been given the responsibility to lead the side in Wellington.

The Black Caps announced the news on their social media handle and their post read: “Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight’s 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval. Tim Southee will captain the side in T20I 4.”

Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight’s 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval. Tim Southee will captain the side in T20I 4. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/0Igj6RMnzg — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 31, 2020

Williamson being ruled out comes as a big blow for the home side, who are already trailing the five-match series 0-3. India took an unassailable lead in the series following Rohit Sharma’s heroics in the Super Over in the last T20I. The Kiwis will now look to play for pride and pull something back in the final two matches, before the action shifts to ODIs and Tests respectively.