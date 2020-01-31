‘All teams in world don’t want him in Indian side’: Graeme Swann after India all-rounder’s performance in New Zealand

cricket

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 10:42 IST

Without attracting a whole lot of attention, Ravindra Jadeja in his way has turned out to be an integral part of India’s limited overs sides. Jadeja, whose limited overs career was under clouds even in 2018, has turned it around completely in the last 12 months. So much that former England off-spinner Graeme Swann went on to state that all other teams will breathe a sigh of relief if Jadeja isn’t a part of India’s T20 World Cup side.

Jadeja has been fulfilling the role of India’s premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya. But with Pandya set to return from an injury in India’s next assignment against South Africa, it may pose a lot of headache for the Indian team management. According to Swann, however, there shouldn’t be any debate on Jadeja’s spot in India’s playing XI.

Also Read | ‘Find of India, the best fast bowler of world’: Shoaib Akhtar’s highest praise for India quick

“All the other teams in the world do not want Jadeja to be playing in that India team. He’s very very important player. From an English point of view, we’d very happy (if he doesn’t play),” Swann said in the post-match show in Star Sports.

Explaining Jadeja’s effectiveness, Swann said he would be a handful on bigger grounds in Australia during the T20 World Cup. “He’s doing well in New Zealand conditions on smaller grounds, in Australia, it’ll be the exact opposite, those are big grounds. If you as a spinner can bowl well on smaller grounds then you can do better on the big one,” Swann said.

Jadeja might not be the go-to wicket-taker for India in T20Is, but he is being used by India to restrict the run rate of the opposition.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand 4th T20I team predictions - Lanky pacer & all-rounder, 2 changes likely in 4th T20I

If we look at the best economical bowlers (test playing nations only) in T20Is since 2019 who has bowled a minimum of 25 overs, his economy of 6.25 is the 3rd best.

Moreover, his record against New Zealand is very good.

His bowling average of 21.20 and the economy of 5.88 is both the 2nd best against New Zealand. His bowling SR of 21.6 is the 3rd best.

Former India leg-spinner and head coach Anil Kumble too praised Jadeja for his bowling in New Zealand.

“Jadeja is a quality player. He gives you 4 overs, he gives you with the bat and he’s one of the best fielders,” said Kumble.

In the 4th T20I against Jadeja is also about to complete a Milestone for India in T20Is. The match in Wellington will be his 50th T20I match and he will become the 7th player to do so in T20Is.