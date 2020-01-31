e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Mitchell Santner takes flying catch to dismiss Virat Kohli at Wellington - WATCH

India vs New Zealand: Mitchell Santner takes flying catch to dismiss Virat Kohli at Wellington - WATCH

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Mitchell Santner took flying catch to dismiss India skipper Virat in the 4th T20I at Wellington.

cricket Updated: Jan 31, 2020 14:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mitchell Santner takes brilliant catch to dismiss Virat Kohli
Mitchell Santner takes brilliant catch to dismiss Virat Kohli(Twitter)
         

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner took a brilliant diving catch to send back India captain Virat Kohli during the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday. In the third ball of the fifth over in India’s innings, Kohli got a leading edge off Hamish Bennett’s bowling. Santner, who was standing at cover, charged in and then flew towards his right to hang on to a brilliant catch.

Kohli had hit two boundaries in the first two balls of the over but just like the previous match in Hamilton, Bennett came back strongly and got the wicket of Kohli for 11 off 9 balls.

 

This is not the first time Santner has taken a flying catch. He had taken an even better diving catch in a Test match against England in November last year to dismiss Ollie Pope.

Earlier, New Zealand, who were without the services of regular captain Kane Williamson because of a shoulder injury, opted to field first after winning the toss.

New Zealand made two changes, with Daryl Mitchell replacing Williamson and Tom Bruce coming in for Colin de Grandhomme.

India made three changes, although captain Virat Kohli insisted a clean sweep of the five-match series remained their target.

Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini came in for Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

India have already won the five-match series courtesy their hat-trick of wins in the first three matches of the series.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Indian economy slowed down partly because of weak global growth’: CEA
‘Indian economy slowed down partly because of weak global growth’: CEA
‘Salaam’: Kunal Kamra tweets thank you note to IndiGo pilot
‘Salaam’: Kunal Kamra tweets thank you note to IndiGo pilot
Eco Survey projects 6%-6.5% growth for 2020-21, hints economy bottomed out
Eco Survey projects 6%-6.5% growth for 2020-21, hints economy bottomed out
Supreme Court notice to UP on confiscating property of anti-CAA protesters
Supreme Court notice to UP on confiscating property of anti-CAA protesters
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
trending topics

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news