India vs New Zealand: Mitchell Santner takes flying catch to dismiss Virat Kohli at Wellington - WATCH

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Mitchell Santner took flying catch to dismiss India skipper Virat in the 4th T20I at Wellington.cricket Updated: Jan 31, 2020 14:15 IST
New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner took a brilliant diving catch to send back India captain Virat Kohli during the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday. In the third ball of the fifth over in India’s innings, Kohli got a leading edge off Hamish Bennett’s bowling. Santner, who was standing at cover, charged in and then flew towards his right to hang on to a brilliant catch.
Kohli had hit two boundaries in the first two balls of the over but just like the previous match in Hamilton, Bennett came back strongly and got the wicket of Kohli for 11 off 9 balls.
This is not the first time Santner has taken a flying catch. He had taken an even better diving catch in a Test match against England in November last year to dismiss Ollie Pope.
Earlier, New Zealand, who were without the services of regular captain Kane Williamson because of a shoulder injury, opted to field first after winning the toss.
New Zealand made two changes, with Daryl Mitchell replacing Williamson and Tom Bruce coming in for Colin de Grandhomme.
India made three changes, although captain Virat Kohli insisted a clean sweep of the five-match series remained their target.
Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini came in for Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.
India have already won the five-match series courtesy their hat-trick of wins in the first three matches of the series.
