India vs New Zealand: ‘Complaining now is definitely strange’ - Diana Edulji claims Virat Kohli had given consent for cramped Kiwi tour

cricket

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 15:35 IST

Former Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji has hit out at India skipper Virat Kohli for his comments on team’s cramped schedule in New Zealand. Five days after India defeated Australia in the third ODI of thee-match series in Bengaluru, they locked horns against New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series in Auckland. This prompted Kohli to say that schedules should be drafted keeping in mind the vast differences in time in the future.

Also Read: ‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder

On the issue, Edulji told Indian Express: “Virat complaining now is definitely strange, I feel that he is playing so much of cricket that he forgot that he has given OK for such a schedule. We didn’t force this on the players. They knew that they would be landing in New Zealand three days before. It’s written in the minutes. Only after they (players) gave their consent was it approved.”

On the ever of first T20I against New Zealand, Kohli had said: “It is definitely getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium straight. That is how compressed the gap has become.”

“I think this kind of travel and coming to a place which is seven hours ahead of India time is difficult to adjust immediately. I am sure that these things will be taken into consideration much more in the future.”

Also Read: Find of India & best fast bowler of world: Akhtar’s praise for India quick

“The last series we played against Australia was ODIs so we spent more time on the field, but we played a few T20s before that. Having played a lot more cricket than just T20s in the last three games, we will find it easier to come here and play even though with less time (to prepare),” the India skipper had said.