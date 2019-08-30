e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 30, 2019

MS Dhoni’s photo of playing golf with Kedar Jadhav in USA goes viral

Sporting his new bandana look Dhoni was seen flaunting his salt and pepper look with a club in hand alongside Jadhav on the latter’s Instagram post.

cricket Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
MS Dhoni was spotted playing golf in USA
MS Dhoni was spotted playing golf in USA(Twitter)
         

Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrated the National Sports Day playing golf with his teammate Kedar Jadhav in the US.

Sporting his new bandana look Dhoni was seen flaunting his salt and pepper look with a club in hand alongside Jadhav on the latter’s Instagram post.

Also Read: MSK Prasad reveals why Dhoni was not selected for SA T20Is

 

“Happy National Sports Day to all of you. Remembering Dhyanchandji, the wizard of hockey,” Jadhav captioned the picture while dedicating the post to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand whose birthday is celebrated as the National Sports Day.

 

 

 

Jadhav is not part of the India Test team currently participating in the two-match Test series against the West Indies. While Dhoni has taken a two-month break from the sport.

Though the 38-year-old had made himself unavailable for the T20I series against West Indies, he was not included in the India squad for the T20I series against South Africa beginning next month.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 12:18 IST

tags
more from cricket
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListIndia vs West IndiesVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB Result
    don't miss