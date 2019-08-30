India vs South Africa: MSK Prasad reveals why MS Dhoni was not selected in India’s T20I squad

cricket

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:37 IST

A day after MS Dhoni was not included in India’s squad for the T20I home series against South Africa, chairman of the selection committee; MSK Prasad has come out to reveal the reason behind the decision. Prasad clarified that Dhoni had made himself unavailable for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa.

“Yes he was unavailable for selection,” MSK Prasad told India Today.

In the 15-man squad announced for the T20I series against South Africa starting on September 15, India went ahead of Rishabh Pant as the designated wicket-keeper. The only change in the side that blanked West Indies 3-0 a month ago was the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Also Read: India’s full squad for the thee-match T20I series against South Africa

Dhoni, who had taken a two-month sabbatical from the sport, is currently vacationing in the United States, having served the Territorial Army for 15 days.

Going strictly by the date of the squad selection for the tour of West Indies (July 21), Dhoni’s “self-imposed break,” taken after the ICC World Cup 2019, officially ends on September 21, a day before the final T20 International against the Proteas.

Also Read: Rayudu comes out of retirement, credits former India stalwart for change

The current selection committee headed by MSK Prasad “wants to look ahead” and sources in the know of things said that the 38-year-old World Cup winning former skipper is “not in their scheme of things”.

“This selection committee is clear on one front. They will never ask any questions to Dhoni with regards to retirement as that’s not their domain. But till they are in charge, they reserve the right to select the squad and as far as they are concerned, Rishabh Pant is now India’s first-choice keeper across formats,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

With 22 T20 International matches before next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, the selection committee wants to put a succession plan in place for the new panel, which will take charge as and when the BCCI elections happen.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 11:37 IST