India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd Test Match Day 1 at Sabina Park, Jamaica: India look to seal series
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 live: India will look to seal the two-match series when they take on hosts West Indies in the second Test match at the Sabina Jamaica. India had beaten West Indies by a comprehensive margin of 318 runs in the first Test at Antigua but what would give them greater confidence is the fact that they bowled West Indies out for a 100 in the second innings. The bowlers were in full Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant were in top form but the biggest gain was vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s return to form.
Follow India vs West Indies live updates here:
India Predicted XI
There were lot of questions raised when Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane were picked in the first Test team over R Ashwin and Rohit Sharma. But after good performances, will they retain their spot in the playing XI in the second Test.
Kohli should be credited for India’s renaissance in pace bowling: Balaji
“For me it is the best fast bowling attack as far as the balance is concerned and the kind of the exposure they have been getting. Also, all of them are different and bring different traits to the table which has led to a healthy competition in Indian cricket.”
- Lakshmipathy Balaji
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match at the iconic Sabina Park cricket Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. We are in for a cracker here, this the beauty of a two-match game, you slip in the first match and there’s no breathing space. West Indies need to win this match to save the series and all India have got to do is carry on the way did in Antigua.