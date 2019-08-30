India vs West Indies: Ravi Shastri turns presenter again in ‘date with Bob Marley’ - WATCH

cricket

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri refreshed his memories on his visit to the Bob Marley museum in Jamaica ahead of the second Test match against West Indies, starting Friday. Shastri was accompanied by India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar.

Shastri turned a presenter, a role he was famous for before becoming the India head coach, in a video shared on the official twitter handle of BCCI. “When you are in Kingston, Jamaica, one place you must see -- the museum of the legend who put Jamaica on the map more than any other individual -- Bob Marley,” Shastri says in a typical West Indies accent.

Shastri also shared the video with the caption “A date with the legend Bob Marley,” on his twitter handle.

Shastri revealed that he was visiting the museum of music legend and reggae star Bob Marley’s after 36 years. The India head coach had visited the place back in 1983 with the touring Indian side. “There were a lot of great musicians during that time but there was only king, who was way above the rest,” Shastri said in his tribute to Marley.

Earlier, the India head coach had also tweeted a picture of the same visit saying “At the home, now museum, of the legend Bob Marley. No man, no cry with coach R. Sridhar.”

India will be looking to seal the two-match series at Jamaica. The Virat Kohli-led side had registered a thumping 138-run victory over the hosts in the first Test at Antigua.

The Men in Blue blanked the Windies 3-0 and 2-0 in the T20I and ODI series and will be eager to leave the Caribbean islands with a clean slate.

