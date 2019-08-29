India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli sets sight on Ricky Ponting’s position in elite list led by Graeme Smith

cricket

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:01 IST

Virat Kohli and records go hand in hand. Whether it’s with the bat in hand or leading his troops in the field, Kohli has been breaking records for fun. India’s second and final Test of the series against West Indies at Sabina Park Jamaica is set to be no different. Kohli once has a chance to get into the record books.

The Indian captain is one century away from climbing to the joint second spot for most number of Test centuries as captain. Kohli will equal former Australia captain Ricky Ponting’s tally of 19 centuries if he gets to the three-figure mark in the second Test at Jamaica. Currently Kohli has 18 centuries as a captain.

Also Read: Kohli on the cusp of breaking Indian cricket’s biggest record

The record for most number of Test centuries stands with former South Africa captain Graeme Smith who had 25 tons to his name as a captain.

The No. 1-ranked Test batsman Virat Kohli has 25 Test hundreds in 78 Tests to go along with his 6673 runs at an average of 53.38.

Kohli did not set the stage on fire in the first Test but his 51-run knock in the second innings and the important fourth-wicket stand with eventual centurion Ajinkya Rahane was invaluable in the context of the game.

Also Read: Jadeja needs six wickets to go past Harbhajan Singh in illustrious Test list

Kohli would once again look to score big and set it up for the lethal fast bowling combination of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami in the second Test match.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 16:54 IST