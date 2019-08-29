India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja needs six wickets to go past Harbhajan Singh in illustrious Test list

cricket

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on the verge of adding a fresh feather into his cap in the second and final Test against West Indies at Kingston Cricket Ground in Jamaica starting Friday. The visitors lead the series 1-0 courtesy of their 318-run win in the first Test in Antigua and will look for similar level of performances in their final match of the tour. Jadeja, who put on a good all-round show in the first Test is likely to retain his place in the side and can achieve a massive feat at this iconic stadium.

Jadeja needs just six wickets to complete 200 wickets in the longest format and if manages to do so in the upcoming Test, he will become the second fastest Indian to reach the mark. Jadeja will also become only the 10th Indian cricketer to achieve this illustrious feat.

Ravichandran Ashwin remains the fastest Indian to complete 200 wickets and if Jadeja (42 Tests) takes six scalps in the next match, he will take the second spot behind the off-spinner and one ahead of out-of-favour spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Fastest Indian (in terms of Tests) to 200 wickets:

37: Ravichandran Ashwin

46: Harbhajan Singh

47: Anil Kumble

48: BS Chandrasekhar

50: Kapil Dev

For Jadeja to etch his name in history books, he will have to first seal a place in the playing XI for the second Test. Earlier, during the first Test, Jadeja’s inclusion in the side ahead of Ashwin created massive uproar. But Jadeja repaid the captain and team management’s faith with his all-round performance on the second day of the Test.

After scoring an important half-century to push India’s first innings total to 297, Jadeja reacted on being preferred over Ashwin as the lone spinner. Jadeja said he was happy to repay the captain by performing well.

“Obviously you feel good when the skipper believes in you, thinks of you as the main player. Luckily, I have been able to repay the faith by performing well,” said Jadeja at the end of the second day’s play.

“I was focussing on my game, I was not thinking about what is going on outside, what others think,” he added.

