India vs West Indies: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja hone their skills; Pacers toil hard in nets ahead of Jamaica Test – see pics

Indian bowlers sweat it hard in the nets ahead of the second and final Test of the series against West Indies at the Kingston Cricket Ground in Jamaica starting Friday. The visitors lead the series 1-0 courtesy of their 318-run win in the first Test in Antigua and will look for similar level of performances in the final match of the tour. Indian bowlers performed at their optimum levels in the previous Test and all eyes will be on them to build on that outing at this iconic venue.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded images of Indian bowlers sweating it hard in the nets and their post read: “The bowlers giving it a go at the nets before the 2nd Test against West Indies in Jamaica.”

The bowlers giving it a go at the nets before the 2nd Test against West Indies in Jamaica 📸📸 #TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/K42OxLgQY2 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2019

Fans and critics will keep a close eye upon the team selection for the upcoming clash as couple of choices in first Test created massive uproar. Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was left out of the playing XI despite having an impeccable record against Windies.

Against West Indies, Ashwin has played in 11 matches and has picked up 60 wickets at an average of 21.85 and with a strike rate of 46.2. The last series India played in West Indies was back in 2016, he claimed 17 wickets and was the Man of the Series. Back then, he had raced away to 350 runs.

As for the pace department, India are likely to retain Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in the side. The duo were among the wickets in the first Test and played important roles in India’s victory. Ishant scalped a five-wicket haul in the first innings while Bumrah snared a fifer in the second essay to break the backbone of the Windies batting line-up.

Ravindra Jadeja too is likely to retain his place in the side following his all-round show in the previous match. This means that Kuldeep Yadav is once again set to warm the bench in the Caribbean.

