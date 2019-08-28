India vs West Indies: Ravichandran Ashwin eight wickets from equalling massive Test record

cricket

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:32 IST

When it comes to Indian bowlers’ performances in the Caribbean, no one can boast of a better record than Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin has played in 11 matches and has picked up 60 wickets at an average of 21.85 and with a strike rate of 46.2. The last series India played in West Indies was back in 2016, he claimed 17 wickets and was the Man of the Series. Ahead of the second Test match in Kingston, he has the chance of adding another feather to his cap as he is just eight wickets away from becoming the fastest to reach 350 wickets in Test cricket. If he can achieve the feat in this match, he will be tied with Muttiah Muralidharan who also took 66 matches.

Ashwin did not play in the first Test where India were victorious by 318 runs as they went with three pace options - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma - with Ravindra Jadeja playing as the only spin option.

READ: Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Shahid Afridi after his Kashmir comment

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was not pleased with India’s team selection and the legend expressed his disappointment at the veteran spin bowler missing the cut despite his brilliant record in the Caribbean.

“[The selection] astonished me,” Gavaskar said during commentary. “A man with that kind of record, especially against West Indies. He doesn’t find a place in this playing XI. That is stunning. Astonishing.”

READ: 7000 wickets in 60-yr career, Caribbean pacer announces retirement at 85

However, it was an easy outing for the Indian cricket team as Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc with a five-wicket haul, complementing Ajinkya Rahane’s long-awaited 10th Test hundred, as the visitors decimated West Indies.

Bumrah finished with incredible figures of 8-4-7-5 while Ishant Sharma maintained his fine form with a 3 for 31 haul. The West Indies were bowled out for 100 in 26.5 overs chasing an improbable target of 419.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 21:30 IST