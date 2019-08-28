Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Shahid Afridi after his Kashmir comment

cricket

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir hit back at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi after the latter made a comment on Kashmir on Wednesday. Afridi had said he will be visiting the Line of Control (LoC) soon to ‘express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren’ after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that a 30-minute event will take place every week to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Gambhir took to social media to lash out at Afridi and his post read: “Guys, in this picture Shahid Afridi is asking Shahid Afridi that what should Shahid Afridi do next to embarrass Shahid Afridi so that’s it’s proven beyond all doubts that Shahid Afridi has refused to mature!!! Am ordering online kindergarten tutorials for help.”

Guys, in this picture Shahid Afridi is asking Shahid Afridi that what should Shahid Afridi do next to embarrass Shahid Afridi so that’s it’s proven beyond all doubts that Shahid Afridi has refused to mature!!! Am ordering online kindergarten tutorials for help @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/uXUSgxqZwK — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 28, 2019

This was Gambhir’s reply to Afridi’s post which read: “Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC.”

Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren.

On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 28, 2019

Earlier this month, India decided to end the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and the state was bifurcated into two union territories - J&K and Ladakh. Afridi said that he would also visit Mazar-e-Quaid (the tomb of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah) in Karachi on Friday.

When Article 370 was revoked, Afridi took to Twitter to express his views on the matter. Afridi, known for his controversial tweets, asked the United Nations and US President Donald Trump to take cognizance of the situation.

In response, Gambhir had hit out at Afridi then as well, saying the unprovoked aggression and crimes against humanity happening in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be sorted. Gambhir wrote: “@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is “unprovoked aggression”, there r “crimes against humanity”. He shud be lauded for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”. Don’t worry, will sort it out son!!!”

