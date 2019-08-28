Jammu & Kashmir cricket turns to TV ticker ads to inform players about camp amid communication clampdown

cricket

Amid the ongoing communication clampdown, the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) is now looking towards advertisement tickers on local TV channels to reach out to its domestic players. The cricket association will use these tickers as a medium to not only communicate but also inform the first-class cricketers about the pre-season training camp which kicks off in Jammu on Friday.

As per a report in Indian Express, JKCA CEO S A H Bukhari said the despite these efforts, they are not very sure whether the message would reach the players.

“There are two TV channels working in J&K at the moment… Gulistan and ETV. We thought of giving advertisements in newspapers but the problem is we don’t know whether they would reach people across Kashmir. So we thought TV advertisements would be the best medium to inform our players,” Bukhari said.

Irfan Pathan, who is the mentor-cum-coach of Jammu and Kashmir, said the JKCA would give adequate time for the players to join the camp.

“There are many players from whom the association hasn’t heard since the last three weeks… The last time I spoke to Parvez (Rasool) was last week when he had come to Jammu. He had called me and said he had come for training in Jammu but then he left for Kashmir as there was no cricket activity. We haven’t reached him since. We thought about sending people to their places but later decided it was not feasible. So TV was the best medium for us,” he was as quoted by Indian Express.

The all-rounder also added that the JKCA would take care of all the lodging and other requirements of players once they assemble for the camp and trials.

“Let the players come first. We have no clarity on who will turn up after watching our advertisement on television. I’m hoping everyone joins. We might approach corporates or the BCCI to help the state have a selection trial game, maybe in some other state so that the boys can prepare for the domestic season starting next month,” Pathan said.

