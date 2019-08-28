Shahid Afridi to visit LoC to ‘express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren’

cricket

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said that he will be visiting the Line of Control (LoC) soon to ‘express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren’ after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that a 30-minute event will take place every week to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Earlier this month, India decided to end the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and the state was bifurcated into two union territories - J&K and Ladakh. Afridi said that he would also visit Mazar-e-Quaid (the tomb of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah) in Karachi on Friday.

“Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC (sic),” Afridi tweeted.

When Article 370 was revoked, Afridi took to Twitter to express his views on the matter. Afridi, known for his controversial tweets, asked the United Nations and US President Donald Trump to take cognizance of the situation.

“Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate,” he wrote on Twitter.

In response, former India cricketer and BJP politician Gautam Gambhir took a dig at Afridi, saying the unprovoked aggression and crimes against humanity happening in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be sorted.

“@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is “unprovoked aggression”, there r “crimes against humanity”. He shud be lauded for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”. Don’t worry, will sort it out son!!!” MP and former India batsman Gambhir tweeted.

