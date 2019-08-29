India vs West Indies: Sourav Ganguly predicts result of Test series, identifies key Indian player

cricket

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:02 IST

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has lauded the comprehensive performance of Virat Kohli and company in Antigua and has also predicted a clean sweep for the side if they keep up the pace in Jamaica. Writing in his column for Times of India, Ganguly said he was impressed with the intensity and skills shown by the seamers. The former skipper singled out Ravindra Jadeja for his brilliant performance despite not being a regular member of the Indian side. In Antigua, Jadeja was picked ahead of R Ashwin, in what was a slightly contentious call, but the left-hander vindicated the call of the management by playing a backs to the wall knock in the first innings.

“One must also mention the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja. He didn’t lose belief even though he hasn’t been a regular in the side lately — be it in ODIs or Tests. He came out and played a terrific knock in the World Cup semi-final and in the first Test too, he delivered when India really needed it,” Ganguly wrote.

The Indian pacers have been drawing plaudits from all quarters and Ganguly too hailed Jasprit Bumrah for his stellar show. He also spoke about the growth of Ishant Sharma as a Test seamer and spoke about how his nagging line and length is a perfect foil to Jasprit Bumrah’s skills.

“Ishant Sharma being the perfect foils. Ishant has improved a lost as a Test bowler and his nagging line and length, along with his variation with the old ball, has made him much more effective,” Ganguly further wrote.

The current CAB president has advised West Indies to show more application. Also, he predicted that Virat Kohli and team would continue to dominate as barring Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel, no other bowler was able to trouble the Indian batting order.

The second Test begins in Jamaica on August 29, 2019.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 13:57 IST