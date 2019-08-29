India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli and Co. attend Indian High Commissioner’s dinner in Jamaica ahead of 2nd Test

cricket

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team on Wednesday attended the official team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner M. Sevala Naik’s residence in Jamaica ahead of the second and final Test match against the hosts West Indies, starting on Friday.

“Team India members attend the official team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner’s residence in Jamaica,” the BCCI tweeted with a picture.

Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Jaspirt Bumrah and all other members of Indian cricket team including the support staff were present at the dinner.

After winning the T20I and the ODI series, the Men in Blue won the first Test in Antigua by a huge margin of 318 runs and currently lead the two-match series 1-0. The Indian bowlers were in top form in the first Test, they bowled West Indies out for 100 in the second innings. Jasprit Bumrah bowled one of his best spells in Test cricket, picking up 5 wickets for 7 runs.

As far as the batting department is concerned, Ajinkya Rahane’s return to form was the biggest gain. The India vice-captain scored 81 in the first innings backed that up with his first century in two years, scoring an important 102 in the second innings to extend India’s lead into a healthy one.

India would look to carry on the impressive performance and seal the series in Jamaica which also give them 60 more points in the World Test Championship.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 12:10 IST