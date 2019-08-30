India vs West Indies: India Predicted XI for 2nd Test - Ashwin or extra batsman? Pant or Saha? Tough calls for Kohli

cricket

India will try to seal the Test series when they take on West Indies in the second match beginning Friday at the historic Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. India clinched a 318-run win -- their largest overseas victory in terms of run -- in the first Test in Antigua and began their World Test Championship campaign in style. All the three seamers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami -- were among the wickets in Antigua which has been the case now for quite some time. Also, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played the role of supporting spinner superbly. Besides picking up wickets, he also contributed with crucial runs in the first innings and showed why he is such an integral member of the team in all the three formats of the game.

Here’s a look at the India Predicted XI against West Indies for the second Test -

Mayank Agarwal

Agarwal failed to perform well in the first Test and with multiple players vying for the opening slot, the youngster needs to perform well in the second Test. The right-hander scored just 5 in the first innings and in the second innings, he managed to score 16 before he was trapped LBW by Roston Chase.

KL Rahul

Two good starts but KL Rahul was unable to transform them into a big innings during the first Test. he scored 44 in the first innings and 38 in the second but was dismissed before he could start thinking of a century.

Cheteshwar Pujara

A lot was expected from the Test specialist but he failed to impress during the first Test match in Antigua. He was dismissed cheaply in the first innings and in the second innings, he showed promise before Kemar Roach castled him for 25.

Virat Kohli

The Indian cricket team skipper failed to score big in the first innings but he came back well in the second innings and was able to score a half century to guide his team to a big total. Kohli is currently one century away from climbing to the joint second spot for most number of Test centuries as captain.

Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane was the pick of the Indian batsmen in the first Test as he scored a fifty in the first innings and then batted brilliantly in the second innings to score his first Test hundred since the 132 against Sri Lanka in August 2017.

Hanuma Vihari

The all-rounder continued his good run of form as he was the second highest scorer for India in the second innings with a gritty 93 and his innings also earned him praise from VVS Laxman. “I was impressed with the way Hanuma Vihari approached his task. He batted freely without taking undue risks, and has looked like he belongs in Test cricket from the time he made his debut in England last year,” Laxman wrote in his column for Times of India.

Rishabh Pant

It was a disappointing outing for the young wicketkeeper in Antigua as he failed to capitalise on a good start in the first innings and in the second innings, he fell victim to Roston Chase for 7. Earlier, Pant failed to score big in the limited overs series and he will be looking to end the tour on a high when India take on West Indies in Kingston.

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja earned a lot of praise from experts and fans alike thanks to his show in the ICC World Cup 2019 and he continued his brilliant run with a fifty in the first innings of the first Test. He also kept the runs in check with his disciplined bowling and was able to take two wickets to add to West Indies’ misery.

Mohammed Shami

Shami was probably the least successful among the India pacers but he did his job well with good economy rates and four wickets in the match. He will surely find a place in the playing XI considering the nature of the Kingston pitch and he will surely be looking to produce a better show.

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma maintained his fine form with eight wickets in the match and he is currently tied with legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev at the second spot in the list of most wickets taken by an Indian outside Asia. If he manages to take one wicket in the upcoming Test, he will become the sole second place holder in this illustrious list.

Jasprit Bumrah

The fast bowler was at his impressive best as he swung the ball both ways to torment the home batsmen and finished with incredible figures of 8-4-7-5 in the second innings. It was a tremendous show from the fast bowler who has established himself as one of the top bowling talents in the world as India cruised to victory.

