MS Dhoni takes part in local tennis tournament in Ranchi, wins first match - Watch video

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been on sabbatical from Indian cricket since India’s exit from the World Cup after losing the semifinal against New Zealand. But being away from cricket, has not taken the wicketkeeper-batsman completely away from sports. In a video uploaded on social media, the cricketer was seen participating in a local tennis tournament in his hometown Ranchi.

As per the video’s caption, the 37-year-old played a doubles match, and won it easily. Pairing alongside Sumeet, against Michael and Chaise, Dhoni won the match 6-0, 6-0, as per social media.

The IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings also shared an image of Dhoni playing tennis with the caption: “The King, at your service.”

Dhoni hasn’t featured for Team India since their World Cup exit in July and the former India captain isn’t part of the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh either. Following the announcement of 15-member squad, chief selector MSK Prasad had revealed they are ‘moving on’ from Dhoni.

“This is our clear thought process that post World Cup we are focusing on Rishabh Pant only,” he said.

When the question on Dhoni’s future in international cricket was repeated, the chief selector added, “I made it very clear post the World Cup that we are moving on. We are giving opportunities to youngsters and see that they establish themselves in the side.

“With Rishabh Pant doing so well and even Sanju Samson coming into the side, I am sure you must be understanding our thought process.”