Nagpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Could rain play a spoilsport in decider?

The ongoing three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh has seen its fair share of troubles. In the first T20I in New Delhi, the pollution levels in the city, causing visibility issues, threatened prospects of the match being cancelled. The 2nd T20I in Rajkot saw cyclone Maha posing a threat to the match. With the series level at 1-1, everything hinges on the 3rd T20I in Nagpur, which is set to take place Sunday. So the big question is, what weather has in store in Nagpur on Sunday?

As per Accuweather, there is only 1 per cent chance of any rainfall in the city, and the day is expected to remain sunny with patchy clouds. The night is expected to get a bit hazy due to hazardous air quality in the city, but it poses little threat of any disruption to the deciding game.

The temperature in the city is expected to vary between 32 degree celcius to 20 degree celcius on Sunday, which means it could get a little colder during the match time.

Meanwhile, stand-in India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday strongly backed an under-fire Rishabh Pant, urging critics to “leave him alone” as he is only trying to execute the team management’s strategy. Pant, whose shot selection has come under the scanner on several occasions, became the centre of unwanted attention due to his poor glovework in the second T20 against Bangladesh in Rajkot. He botched up a stumping of Liton Das with the third umpire ruling that his hands were slightly in front of the stumps, when he dislodged the bails.

“You know there is a lot of talk happening about Rishabh Pant every day, every minute. I just feel that he needs to be allowed to do what he wants to do on the field. I would request everyone to keep their eyes away from Rishabh Pant for a while,” skipper Rohit said on the eve of the T20 series decider against Bangladesh.

“He is a fearless cricketer and we (team management) want him to have that freedom. And if you guys take your eyes off him for sometime, it will allow him to perform even better,” added Rohit. Not so long ago, Pant was the preferred choice in all three formats but Wriddhiman Saha played ahead of him in the three Tests against South Africa at home last month only on the basis of superior glovework.

“He is a young guy, 22, trying to make his mark in international cricket. Every move he makes on the field, people start talking about him. It is not fair. I think we should allow him to play his cricket which actually he also wants to do,” Rohit didn’t hide his irritation at constant criticism that the Delhi man is subjected to.