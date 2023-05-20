Home / Cricket / ‘Dhoni can play for another 5 years under new captain’: MS' ex-teammate's bold call on CSK skipper's IPL plans

ByHT Sports Desk
May 20, 2023 11:45 AM IST

After CSK's final league encounter at Chepauk, Dhoni led his team and greeted the home fans with a special lap of honour.

MS Dhoni is in the twilight of his career, and it is being anticipated by most that the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will be his final outing. While Dhoni himself has made no such revelations, but the legendary cricketer has received overwhelming support at every stadium Chennai Super Kings (CSK) visited this season.

MS Dhoni signs on the shirt of India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar(ANI)
Yusuf Pathan, former India all-rounder, feels otherwise. The ex-cricketer, who got his maiden India cap under Dhoni's captaincy, feels the veteran wicketkeeper-batter can continue to play for another five years, backing his claim by citing the new Impact Player rule.

"Why should Dhoni leave, with the new Impact Player rule he can play for another five years. Although he may not be the captain, but fans will see him bat and mentor CSK.

“In my opinion, Dhoni can continue playing for another five years because of the new Impact Player rule. He has said nothing about retirement, it's others who have been talking about it. He still has a lot of cricket left in him. He has hit big sixes in IPL, despite pain on his knees. So this shows his commitment towards the sport,” said Pathan while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

After CSK's final league encounter at Chepauk, Dhoni led his team and greeted the home fans with a special lap of honour, smashing jerseys and tennis balls into the crowd.

Dhoni-led CSK are currently placed second on the table but their play-offs hope completely rely on their final league fixture against Delhi Capitals, which is scheduled to be played later in the day (Saturday) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

They have mustered 15 points from 13 matches and a win will take them through to the next stage. However, things can get difficult for the Yellow Army if they fail to clinch a win, which will give Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians a fair chance to overtake the Super Kings.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
ms dhoni chennai super kings yusuf pathan + 1 more
