MS Dhoni limping during CSK's lap of honour at Chepauk with heavily strapped knee sends shockwaves

Fans of Chennai Super Kings have been the most active group throughout IPL 2023. Besides having their right over Chepauk, CSK fans have managed to invade every other venue where the team has played this season, an act not just for the team they support, but also for the man that has led this side through the ups and downs. On Sunday, after Chennai played their final home game at the Chepauk in the league stage of IPL 2023, the players gave a lap of honour thanking the fans with the legendary skipper MS Dhoni distributing gifts for them. But the post-match sight of Dhoni left many fans on social media concerned. MS Dhoni limping during lap of honour with heavily strapped knee

Dhoni was seen limping throughout the lap of honour. It has been the knee injury that was troubling him. Footage of the post-match proceedings then highlighted that Dhoni's left knee was heavily strapped with an ice pack attached to it.

This isn't the first time that Dhoni was seen showing troubles with knee injury. On several occasions throughout the season, Dhoni has been spotted limping, yet he continued his brilliant IPL 2023 season where he performed exceptionally with the bat and with the gloves.

Earlier last month, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had revealed that Dhoni has been suffering from the issue since the pre-season camp. “He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat but still what you saw today is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts, so he doesn’t get the opportunity to do a lot,” Fleming had said at a presser.

Chennai had the opportunity on Sunday to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs, but they were stunned by Kolkata Knight Riders, who secured their furst ever win at the Chepauk in IPL in over a decade. A resilient show from Rinku Singh and captain Nitish Rana, both of whom scored their fifties, helped KKR script a six-wicket win and keep their campaign alive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON