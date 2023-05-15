Watch: MS Dhoni in splits for not hearing Doull's voice amid Chepauk crowd roar, turns up speaker in post-match chat

Chennai Super Kings on Sunday had the opportunity to become the first team in IPL 2023 to guarantee a place in the playoffs. Gujarat Titans, still the table toppers, lost their opportunity on Friday after loss to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. But up against a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK stumbled, to eventually succumb to a six-wicket loss at the Chepauk. In their final home game this season, CSK batters failed miserably, barring Shivam Dube, to manage only 144 for six which was chased down by KKR, on the back of a valiant partnership from Rinku Singh and captain Nitish Rana, with nine balls to spare. Dhoni turns up speaker after not hearing Doull's voice amid crowd roar

Despite the loss, MS Dhoni seemed to be in a jolly mood. As per the ritual, the losing team captain speaks to the commentators right after the match and before the proceedings head to the post-match presentation. Hence, the CSK skipper approached with the mic and as commentator Simon Doull posed his first question, Dhoni was seen smiling. A huge roar from the Chepauk crowd nullified Doull's voice and the captain was left in splits.

Dhoni first signalled that he couldn't hear a word from the question before he moved closer to the speaker. The camera then caught him increasing the volume. Doull once again repeated his question even amid the continued “Dhoni” chants from the crowd, and this time the skipper did manage to hear it.

"One of those days when you win the toss and bat first and the moment the first ball was bowled in the second innings, you realise it is a 180 wicket. Batting first I don't think we could have got anywhere close to 180. I think the dew made a big difference. If you compare the first innings to the second innings, there was a lot more purchase for the spinners in the first innings and that's what really got to us," said Dhoni.

In defending the low total, CSK bowlers did start off on a promising note, as KKR was reduced to 33 for three in the fifth over, but an impressive partnership of 99 runs between Rinku and Rana, both of whom scored their half-centuries, helped KKR negate the CSK spinners through the middle overs and set up a much-needed win.

