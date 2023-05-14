IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR Highlights: Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh dished out another impressive show with the bat as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to remain alive in the IPL 2023 play-offs race. Both the batters slammed fifties each as KKR chased down the 145-run target with 9 balls to spare. Rinku was dismissed for 54(43) after a direct-hit by Moeen Ali, while Rana returned unbeaten on 57 off 44 balls. The pair added 99 runs for the fourth wicket after early blows by Deepak Chahar had reduced KKR to 33/3 in 4.3 overs. The seamer got rid of Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 1(4), Venkatesh Iyer for 9(4) and Jason Roy for 12(15) in his three overs. Earlier, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine helped KKR restrict CSK at 144/6 in 20 overs after opting to bat. Both the spinners picked two wickets each, with Narine conceding only 15 runs in his four overs. Their efforts helped KKR reduce CSK to 72/5 in 11 overs, before Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube added 68 runs for the sixth wicket. Dube returned unbeaten on 48 off 34 balls. Catch the Highlights of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders:

