Watch: Dhoni's unparalleled gesture to uncapped Indian quick after CSK captain denied strong finish in last Chennai game

For Chennai Super Kings, the script has remained the same throughout their IPL 2023 season. Ravindra Jadeja tends to throw his wicket but looking to go for the big shots in the final over and in walks MS Dhoni leaving the crowd to go berserk. It was same at Eden Gardens, Wankhede and Ahmedabad. Then why should Chepauk witness a change in the script especially in their final league game of the season, against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, much to the dismay of the fans, Dhoni was denied a late flourish by some stunning deliveries from an uncapped Indian quick. Dhoni's gesture to KKR quick after CSK captain denied strong finish

Fast bowler Vaibhav Arora was given the responsibility to bowl the final over on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with a well-set Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. After conceding only five runs in the first three balls, he dismissed Jadeja with a slower one as the batter looked to guide it over short third man. And just as Jadeja complained in the previous game, the crowd couldn't get louder.

With two balls remaining, Dhoni walked in and Chepauk roared the loudest. But unlike what has mostly been seen off Dhoni, a couple of sixes or boundaries in the remaining deliveries he faced, Arora denied him any of those opportunities. He had a clear plan at the start, take it away from the hitting arc with wide yorkers. He missed on the first one, but nailed it perfectly on the second time leading to Dhoni being mighty impressed at it. However, it ended up being a no ball.

Arora then changed his line and nailed the yorker on middle stump and he bowled Dhoni, although it wasn't counted. The KKR quick repeated the same on the final ball and Dhoni managed only two runs as CSK finished with 144 for six.

It wasn't the kind of CSK performance that Chepuak crowd are used to. After a promising start, Varun Chakravarthy struck twice to remive both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane before Sunil Narine picked two wickets in an over to reduce CSK to five down in the 11th over for just 72 runs. Shivam Dube remained consistent with his batting with a knock of 48 runs off 34 balls.

