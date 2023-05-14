Watch: Virat Kohli's 'unmissable' act for Yashasvi Jaiswal after special Instagram post for RR star

Before the start of the IPL 2023 game in Jaipur on Sunday, a clip of Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal was shown, indicating that the Rajasthan Royals star is looking to complete a fabulous season by taking the team to the playoffs while the former RCB star, playing his 16th IPL season, remains in search for a maiden trophy. Eventually, it was a game that went in favour of the visitors after RR produced a horrifying batting show at home, going down for only 59 runs in 103 overs as RCB scripted a 112-run win to boost their chances of making the playoffs. Virat Kohli with Yashasvi Jaiswal

For Yashasvi, he had a chance to show case his talent in front of the modern-era great in Jaipur, just days after his staggering knock of 98 runs which drew a huge praise from Kohli, but he was dismissed for a two-ball duck with the latter completing the dismissal with a catch in the second ball of RR's chase.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old managed to have an interaction with Kohli with the former RCB captain dedicating a lengthy time. IPL later shared a glimpse of the chart with the caption: “As special as it gets. 𝘼𝙣 𝙪𝙣𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 ft. @imVkohli & @ybj_19.”

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, looking at the clip while in conversation with Jio Cinema, reckoned that they aren't talking about the match here, but Kohli is rather giving him tips on where to improve in a bid to join the Indian team.

Earlier this week, when Yashasvi had smashed a match-winning 98 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kohli was all praise for the RR star in his Instagram story. He had written, "Wow, this is some of the best batting I’ve seen in a while. What a talent, Yashasvi Jaiswal." When the 21-year-old was later informed about the social media post by teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, he was left stunned and later thanked Kohli as well on Instagram.

The dismissal for duck was a rare blip in an otherwise stunning IPL 2023 season for Yashasvi, who has amassed 575 runs in 13 innings with a century and four fifties. He presently stands second in the race for the Orange Cap.

