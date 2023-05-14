Home / Cricket / RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals, Du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore eye late surge into playoffs
Live

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals, Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore eye late surge into playoffs

cricket
Updated on May 14, 2023 01:16 PM IST

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Latest Updates
RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Latest Updates
ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2023 RR vs RCB Live Score: Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 60 of IPL 2023, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. Still in contention for playoffs, RR are currently fifth in the standings with 12 points in 12 matches, packed with six wins and six defeats. With two matches remaining, they will be aiming to win them and also hope that other results go in their favour. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis-led RCB are seventh with 10 points in 11 matches, including five victories and six defeats. RCB could also qualify for the playoffs, but they need to win their remaining three matches of the league phase and also need other results to go in their favour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 14, 2023 01:16 PM IST

    RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Focus on Yuzvendra Chahal

    Chahal is currently second in the Purple Cap race with 21 wickets in 12 matches, at an economy of 7.91. He will be hoping to take the lead from GT's Rashid (23) today!

  • May 14, 2023 01:07 PM IST

    RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Last meeting

    Both sides last met in Match 32 of IPL 2023, and RCB won by 7 runs. Chasing a target of 190 runs, RR were restricted to 182/6 in 20 overs, despite a knock of 52 runs off 34 balls by Padikkal. For RCB's bowling department, Harshal took three wickets.

    Initially, RCB posted 189/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 77 runs off 44 balls by Maxwell. Meanwhile, Boult took two wickets for RR.

  • May 14, 2023 12:56 PM IST

    RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other in 26 matches, RR lead 14-10 vs RCB in IPL. Two matches have ended as a tie.

  • May 14, 2023 12:39 PM IST

    RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Jaiswal vs Du Plessis

    Du Plessis leads the Orange Cap race with 576 runs in 11 matches. He is ahead of Jaiswal, who has slammed 575 runs in 12 matches. So there is a chance that the Orange Cap leader could be changed after this match!

  • May 14, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Squads

    RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donavon Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Vasisht

    RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul

  • May 14, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between RR and RCB, in Jaipur! STAY TUNED!

Topics
ipl rajasthan royals royal challengers bangalore + 1 more

