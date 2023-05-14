RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals, Du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore eye late surge into playoffs

IPL 2023 RR vs RCB Live Score: Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 60 of IPL 2023, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. Still in contention for playoffs, RR are currently fifth in the standings with 12 points in 12 matches, packed with six wins and six defeats. With two matches remaining, they will be aiming to win them and also hope that other results go in their favour. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis-led RCB are seventh with 10 points in 11 matches, including five victories and six defeats. RCB could also qualify for the playoffs, but they need to win their remaining three matches of the league phase and also need other results to go in their favour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON