News / Cricket / MS Dhoni's witty response on why he chose 'jersey no.7' leaves entire room in splits

MS Dhoni's witty response on why he chose 'jersey no.7' leaves entire room in splits

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 11, 2024 01:09 PM IST

MS Dhoni wore jersey no.7 throughout his time as Team India's player, and continues to don the number for the Chennai Super Kings

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni shared a lighthearted remark about the origin of his iconic jersey number 7, shedding light on the personal significance behind the choice of the number. With his trademark wit, Dhoni responded to the anchor's question about the number seven, leaving the entire room in splits.

Mumbai: Cricketer MS Dhoni during a press conference to announce him as the brand ambassador of Enigmatic Smile, in Mumbai(PTI)
Mumbai: Cricketer MS Dhoni during a press conference to announce him as the brand ambassador of Enigmatic Smile, in Mumbai(PTI)

"That is the time or day my parents decided I would come on earth," Dhoni said at a promotional event.

“So, I was born on the 7th of July. So July again the seventh month. 81 was the year so 8-1 = 7. So it was very easy for me to go out there when they asked me, 'okay, what number do you want'.”

The number seven has become inseparable from Dhoni's illustrious journey in cricket, marked by memorable triumphs such as leading India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. His stellar contributions on the field have garnered widespread admiration from fans across the country, solidifying his status as one of India's most admired cricketers.

In a fitting tribute to Dhoni's legacy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took the extraordinary step of retiring the No.7 jersey in December 2023.

MS Dhoni, who currently captains the Chennai Super Kings, stands out as one of the legends in the white-ball format – both as captain and a wicketkeeper-batter.

Across a remarkable career spanning 350 ODIs, Dhoni accumulated an impressive tally of 10,773 runs, boasting an average of 50.57 and a strike rate of 87.56. This included 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries, highlighting his consistency and ability to contribute significantly with the bat. Additionally, in 90 Test matches and 98 T20Is, he amassed 4,876 and 1,617 runs respectively, showcasing his versatility across formats.

Dhoni's leadership skills played a pivotal role in guiding India to victory in the 2013 Champions Trophy, marking the culmination of his tenure as captain with another ICC title.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Sunday, February 11, 2024
