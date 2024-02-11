India at U19 World Cup Finals: A look at side's five wins and 8 title clashes ahead of IND vs AUS clash

India have once again secured a spot in the final of the Under-19 World Cup, marking their fifth consecutive appearance in the summit clash and their ninth overall. Their latest triumph came in the semi-finals against South Africa, where they clinched a narrow two-wicket victory to advance to the final showdown against Australia. (India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024) Rishabh Pant (L), Virat Kohli (C), and Prithvi Shaw during their respective U19 World Cup campaigns(Getty)

The highly anticipated final is scheduled to take place at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa, on Sunday, February 11, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter between the Colts in Blue and their Australian counterparts.

As India gears up for the upcoming final, it's worth reflecting on their past performances in the history of the Under-19 World Cup.

2000 World Cup

India lifted their first U19 World Cup title in 2000 when they defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets; it was a tournament that featured names that would go on to star for Indian senior team - Mohammad Kaif (captain) and Yuvraj Singh. The side had bowled Sri Lanka out for 178, with Shalabh Srivastava picking three wickets. In the run-chase, India eased to the 179-run target with contributions from all batters in the top and middle-order.

2006 World Cup:

India found themselves in the Under-19 World Cup final once again in February 2006, but it ended in disappointment. Against arch-rivals Pakistan, India suffered a heart-breaking defeat by 38 runs. Despite a modest chase of 110, the Indian team faltered and was bowled out for just 71, marking a tough loss in their second final appearance.

2008 World Cup:

Continuing their strong performance, India reached the final stage of the next edition of the tournament. Led by Virat Kohli, the young Indian squad put up a spirited show to defeat South Africa by 12 runs (D/L method) in the final, showcasing their resilience and determination on the grand stage.

2012 World Cup:

In the 2012 Under-19 World Cup held in Australia, India embarked on a triumphant journey once again. Under the leadership of Unmukt Chand, the India team secured victory against Australia in the final by six wickets. Chand's remarkable century earned him the player of the match award.

2016 World Cup:

Despite reaching the final of the 2016 edition, India faced disappointment in the ultimate showdown. Against a formidable West Indies team, India suffered a five-wicket defeat in the final. Chasing a target of 146, the Caribbean side clinched victory with just three balls to spare, leaving India to ponder over what could have been.

2018 World Cup:

India bounced back from their previous setback to claim the trophy in the next edition of the Under-19 World Cup. Facing Australia in the final, the Prithvi Shaw-led side delivered an emphatic eight-wicket victory, as they thrashed the men in yellow in a fairly one-sided contest. The side chased down a 219-run target with over 11 overs to spare, with Manjot Kalra smashing a century.

2020 World Cup:

India's journey in the 2020 U19 World Cup ended in heartbreak as they fell short in the final against neighbours Bangladesh. India were bowled out for just 177 and Bangladesh, in a performance that stunned many, chased down the target with three wickets to spare.

2022 World Cup:

In the most recent edition, India clinched their fifth Under-19 World Cup title thanks to Raj Bawa's stellar all-round performance. Facing England in the final, India secured victory with a dominant display. Bawa's exceptional figures of 5/31 with the ball and crucial knock of 35 off 54 balls with the bat played a pivotal role in India's remarkable win, cementing their status as champions once again.