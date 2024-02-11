U19 World Cup final 2024 highlights: Deja vu for India as Australia claim 4th ICC title with 79-run win
India vs Australia U19 World Cup 2024 highlights: Australia outclassed defending champions India by 79 runs to seal its fourth U-19 World Cup crown.
India vs Australia, Final U19 World Cup 2024 highlights: Team India suffered multiple setbacks in their record run-chase against Australia in the final of the U-19 World Cup at Willowmoore Park on Sunday. Musheer Khan (22), Arshin Kulkarni (3), captain Uday Saharan (8) and superstar Sachin Dhas (9) failed to ...Read More make an impact as Australian pacers guided Hugh Weibgen and Co. to World Cup glory in South Africa.
Opener Adarsh Singh (47) and lower-order batter Murugan Abhishek (42) played fighting knocks for Team India although their batting heroics only lifted the defending champions to 174 in 43.5 overs. Australia's Mahli Beardman and Raf MacMilllan shared six wickets while Callum Vidler bagged two dismissals in the final. With the 79-run win over India, Australia secured its fourth U-19 World Cup crown.
Earlier, India kept a check on Australia for much of the innings but the latter recovered to set a score of 253/7 in their 50 overs. Oliver Peake finished unbeaten on a score of 46 off 43 to provide the late impetus while Harjas Singh, who came into the match with a previous highest score of just 17 in the tournament, smacked 55 in 64 balls. Pacer Raj Limbani recorded figures of 3/38 in his 10 overs while Naman Tiwari took two wickets for 63 runs. Spinners Saumy Pandey and Musheer Khan took a wicket each.
Limbani dismissed opener Sam Konstas in his second over and thus gave India an early breakthrough after Australia captain Hugh Weibgen won the toss and chose to bat first. Weibgen then put up a steady stand with opener Harry Dixon that brought up 78 runs for the second wicket. Tiwari then came in and dismissed both batters in consecutive overs and India wrestled back control. Harjas Singh then came in and broke out of the poor form that plagued him throughout the tournament with some big hits off the spinners in particular. He scored most of the runs in a 66-run stand with Ryan Hicks off just 68 balls for the fourth wicket before Limbani returned and sent back the latter for 20 off 25.
Both India and Australia got into the final on the backs of two extraordinarily close semi-final victories. While India beat South Africa by two wickets with seven balls to spare, Australia were pushed to the brink by Pakistan and won by one wicket with five balls to spare.
Before losing to Australia in the final, Uday Saharan's team had a comfortable run in the U19 World Cup as the defending champions stayed unbeaten in the tournament. The 'Boys in Blues' mostly chose to bat first in the tournament, slowly scoring initially and then starting to smash in the death overs. In the semi-final match, they faced South Africa where they decided to field first and faced a difficult challenge with their top-order falling in front of the Proteas bowling attack.
Newly-crowned champions Australia clinched a thrilling 1-wicket win against Pakistan in the semi-final. The Weibgen-led Aussies needed four runs in the last over and Pakistan failed to defend the target. The U-19 final brought back memories of November 19 last year – the final of the 2023 World Cup final, also played between India and Australia. On the biggest night of the tournament, Indian dreams were dashed by Australia, who won the contest by 6 wickets to lift the World Cup for a record fifth time.
Here are some highlights around IND vs AUS Under-19 World Cup Final
-Australia outclassed India by 79 runs to seal its fourth World Cup title.
-Mahli Beardman picked up three wickets as India folded for 174 in 43.5 overs.
-Indian opener Adarsh Singh scored 47 off 77 balls.
-Australia reduced India to 55-3 in 16.5 overs.
- Australia scored 253/7 in 50 overs.
- Harjas Singh scored 55 in 64 balls.
- Oliver Peake led Australia's late charge with an unbeaten 46 off 43.
- India have won the title six times in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022.
- Australia have won the title four times in 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2024.
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 11, 2024 09:43 PM IST
That's a wrap!
Thank you for reading HT's blog. Mahli Beardman-inspired Australia defeated India by 79 runs to win its fourth U-19 World Cup crown at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday. India skipper Uday Saharan finished the tournament as the leading run-getter with 397 runs to his name. South Africa's Kwena Maphaka finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker. He was also named the Player of the Tournament. Australia's Beardman, who picked three wickets against India in the final, took home the Player of the Match award.Feb 11, 2024 09:34 PM IST
U19 World Cup 2024 LIVE presentation ceremony: Australia captain Hugh Weibge all praise for Harjas Singh!
U19 World Cup 2024 LIVE presentation ceremony: Harjas Singh regained top form in the final with his match-winning knock against India. The Aussie middle-order batter smashed 55 off 64 balls in the final. He was lauded by Aussie skipper Hugh Weibgen at the ICC presentation ceremony. “He is a quality player, class is permanent. Full credit to the coaches for sticking with him. India are a class side, they dominated the whole tournament, just came the wrong side. I'm sure these guys will do a lot of great things in their career. (On the pacers )They can go so far, as a unit they know their roles so well. I'll be surprised if the four of them don't go a long way in their careers,” the U-19 World Cup-winning captain said.Feb 11, 2024 09:31 PM IST
U19 World Cup 2024 LIVE presentation ceremony: Emotional Uday Saharan reacts after Australia end India's impressive run
U19 World Cup 2024 LIVE presentation ceremony: Uday Saharan failed to play a captain's knock in the final of the U-19 World Cup. Mahli Beardman outsmarted him for 8 off 18 balls. Saharan and Co. mustered 174 in 43.5 overs to lose their World Cup crown to Australia. "I'm proud of the boys, they played really well. Showed good fighting spirit throughout the tournament. We played a few rash shots today, and didn't spend time in the middle. We were prepared but couldn't execute the plans. Lots of learnings from this tournament. Learnt a lot from the support staff and even during the games. We will try to keep learning and getting better," Saharan said.Feb 11, 2024 09:25 PM IST
U19 World Cup 2024 LIVE presentation ceremony: South Africa star gets Player of the Tournament!
U19 World Cup 2024 LIVE presentation ceremony: Kwena Maphaka finished the U-19 World Cup as the leading wicket-taker in South Africa. The Proteas star is named the Player of the Tournament. "Means a lot to me. I will remember about this for the rest of the tournament. I worked on my inswing a lot, that's what helped me in this tournament. Super eager for the future, will be amazing if I can make it happen (play for South Africa). Lot of hard work to do," Maphaka said.Feb 11, 2024 09:22 PM IST
U19 World Cup 2024 LIVE presentation ceremony: Player of the Match goes to…
U19 World Cup 2024 LIVE presentation ceremony: Mahli Beardman is named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics in the final. Beardman bagged three crucial wickets and leaked 15 runs against India. "Pretty surreal, hasn't sunk it yet. It is something that we have been working for a long time, happy it paid off," Beardman said at the presentation ceremony.Feb 11, 2024 09:18 PM IST
U19 World Cup 2024 LIVE presentation ceremony: Australia stars reflect on big win over India in final
U19 World Cup 2024 LIVE presentation ceremony: "Great feeling. We've worked for a year for this. We've been in Brisbane, been to England, all for this moment, and it's finally come. We're all good mates (fast bowlers). We all want to play with each other. Love the four quicks playing. I won't be leading the celebrations but I'll be joining in," Straker said after Australia's win over India.
"The amount of work we’ve put in over a year or so, it feels surreal. We have to take time to realize what we have done, and standing here feels like a dream come true. We are really strong as mates, the team bonding out here is great," added Beardman as Australia ended India's dominance in U-19 World Cup.Feb 11, 2024 09:12 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Pacers headline U-19 World Cup
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Mahli Beardman (3) and Raf MacMilllan (3) shared six wickets while Callum Vidler chipped in with two wickets as clinical Australia hammered India by 79 runs in the final. India's Raj Limbani emerged as the pick of the bowlers in the final. The India bowler bagged three wickets and leaked 38 runs in his 10 overs.Feb 11, 2024 09:10 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Defending champions suffer 79-run defeat in final
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Chasing the 254-run target, Uday Saharan's Team India folded for 174 to lose the final by 79 runs. Adarsh Singh top-scored for India with his 47-run knock off 77 balls. Murugan Abhishek also played a crucial hand (42) although his late flourish failed to rescue India in the final.Feb 11, 2024 09:07 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Australia are the champions!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Batting first in the U-19 World Cup final against the defending champions, Australia led by Hugh Weibgen posted 253/7 in50 overs. Harry Dixon (42), Weibgen (48), Harjas Singh (55) and Oliver Peake (46*) played crucial knocks for Australia as the Boys from Down Under set India a record target in the final.Feb 11, 2024 08:58 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: OUT! Australia beat India in final
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: OUT! Tom Straker gets the better of Saumy Pandey and India are all out. The defending champions folded for 174 in 43.5 overs. Australia U19 win by 79 runs! With the massive win over India, Australia have secured its fourth World Cup title in U-19 cricket.Feb 11, 2024 08:53 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Australia on cusp! India left with a mountain to climb
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Naman Tiwari and Saumy Pandey are keeping India alive in the contest. Charlie Anderson is brought back into the attack for the 42nd over. It has been an impressive all-round bowling show from Australia. The Aussies only need one more wicket to upstage the defending champions. India U19 need 82 runs in 43 balls. INDU19 172/9 after 42.5 overs.Feb 11, 2024 08:44 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Murugan Abhishek has to go!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: After dropping Naman Tiwari in the 40th over, Australian skipper Hugh Weibgen has redeemed himself by taking the catch of Murugan Abhishek. Australia need one more wicket! An entertaining knock from Abhishek has come to an end. Murugan Abhishek c Hugh Weibgen b Callum Vidler 42(46). INDU19 168/9 after 40.4 overs. India U19 need 86 runs in 56 balls.Feb 11, 2024 08:34 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Hugh Weibgen ropes in Vidler
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Hugh Weibgen has handed the ball to Callum Vidler, who is back into the attack to bowl his 9th over. Murugan Abhishek's handy knock has lifted India to 156/8 in 38 overs. India U19 need 97 runs in 70 balls to beat Australia. The Aussies only need two more wickets.Feb 11, 2024 08:29 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Murugan Abhishek keeping India alive
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Murugan Abhishek has refused to give up. He is taking on the Australian bowlers in the one-sided contest at Benoni. Abhishek is batting on 33 off 38 balls. Tom Straker to continue.Feb 11, 2024 08:22 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Tom Straker is back!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Tom Straker is back into the attack. After leaking 22 runs and earning 1 maiden in his first five, Australia's Tom Straker concedes just two runs in his 6th over. Naman Tiwari and Murugan Abhishek have added 14 runs from 25 balls. INDU19 136/8 after 36 overs. Australia need two wickets to end the contest.Feb 11, 2024 08:16 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: India crumble in summit clash
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Australia’s Raf MacMilllan and Mahli Beardman have shared six wickets as India are on the verge of losing another ICC final. Raj Limbani was handed a duck by MacMilllan in the 31st over. Murugan Abhishek has shown intent with the bat. He is batting on 22 off 32 balls. INDU19 134/8 after 34.4 overs. India U19 need 120 runs in 92 balls.Feb 11, 2024 08:13 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: FOUR!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Murugan Abhishek gets a boundary to end the over. Five runs off it. Mahli Beardman has four more overs left. INDU19 127-8 after 33 overs. India U19 need 126 runs.Feb 11, 2024 08:06 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: A duck for Raj Limbani!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Surely there's no way back for India. Raf MacMilllan has handed Raj Limbani a five-ball duck. MacMilllan has three wickets under his belt in the final. INDU19 122-8 after 32 overs. India U19 need 132 runs.Feb 11, 2024 07:59 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: OUT! Australia on the brink now
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Mahli Beardman brought back into the attack. He gets the danger batter out on the third ball of his comeback over. Adarsh Singh, who was closing in on his half-century, is dismissed for 47. Heartbreak for India as Australia are now in the driving seat. Adarsh’s lone-warrior act ends in the 30th over. Adarsh Singh c Ryan Hicks b Mahli Beardman 47(77). INDU19 115/7 after 30.3 overs.Feb 11, 2024 07:54 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: FOUR and SIX - Adarsh Singh gets into the act
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Adarsh Singh is four runs away from smashing a half-century. He came up with an expensive drive to get a boundary on the penultimate ball of the 28th over. On the final ball, Adarsh smoked Callum for a six. He is batting on 46 off 73 balls. INDU19 113-6 after 29.2 overs. India U19 need 141 runs.Feb 11, 2024 07:50 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: India go 100-up in final
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Raf MacMilllan is half-way through. He has bagged two wickets and leaked 17 runs in five overs. Adarsh Singh is leading India's fightback in the final. He is backed by Murugan Abhishek. INDU19 100/6 after 28.1 overs. India U19 need 153 runs.Feb 11, 2024 07:41 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Make that 6!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Another bites the dust! Raf MacMilllan bowls and takes the catch - he is doing everything for the Aussies in the final. Aravelly Avanish fails to open his account - a duck for the Indian batter. Aravelly Avanish c and b Raf MacMilllan 0(2). India are six down for just 91 in the final. Australia need four more wickets to win the U-19 World Cup.Feb 11, 2024 07:38 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Priyanshu Moliya departs as India lose 5th wicket
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Priyanshu Moliya is the next batter to take the long way back to the pavilion. Moliya was forced to play an expensive shot in anger - this has cost India its 5th wicket. Charlie Anderson gets his first wicket in his 7th over. INDU19 90-5 after 25 overs. India U19 need 164 runs.Feb 11, 2024 07:33 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: India's chase in trouble!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Musheer Khan (22), Arshin Kulkarni (3), captain Uday Saharan (8) and superstar Sachin Dhas (9) have all departed for cheap in the final. Adarsh Singh holds key for India in the summit clash. INDU19 88/4 after 24 overs. India U19 need 166 runs.Feb 11, 2024 07:23 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: India need a miracle!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Charlie Anderson is back into the attack for Australia. He leaks just four runs. Priyanshu Moliya will have to play a perfect second fiddle to on-song Adarsh Singh. The India opener is batting on 29 off 55 balls. INDU19 78/4 after 21 overs. India U19 need 176 runs.Feb 11, 2024 07:17 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Is this the World Cup for Australia?
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Raf MacMilllanhas outsmarted Sachin Dhas on the first ball of his spell. WOW! Who would have thought that? MacMilllan has dismissed Sachin for 9 off 8 balls. Brilliant glovework by keeper Ryan Hicks. Sachin Dhas st Ryan Hicks b Raf MacMilllan 9(8). INDU19 68/4 after 19.1 overs. India U19 need 186 runs.Feb 11, 2024 07:06 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Huge setback for India as Uday Saharan departs!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Australia’s Mahli Beardman is right on the money again! Hugh Weibgen takes the catch and India captain Uday Saharan has to go! Big wicket for Australia as India go 3 down in the final. Uday Saharan c Hugh Weibgen b Mahli Beardman 8(18). Just 3 runs off the over. INDU19 56-3 after 17 overs. India U19 need 198 runs.Feb 11, 2024 07:05 PM IST
Mahli Beardman is right on the money again! Hugh Weibgen takes the catch and India captain Uday Saharan has to go! Big wicket for Australia as India go 3 down in the final. Uday Saharan c Hugh Weibgen b Mahli Beardman 8(18). Just 3 runs off the over. INDU19 56-3 after 17 overs. India U19 need 198 runs.Feb 11, 2024 06:59 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Did you know?
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Australia have set a record total for India in the final of the U-19 World Cup. Before Australia posted 253/7 in 50 overs of the U-19 World Cup final 2024, England scored 242/3 in 46 overs against New Zealand in the 1998 edition of the summit clash. Will India rewrite history by chasing down the record total in South Africa?Feb 11, 2024 06:52 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Another captain's knock loading from Uday Saharan?
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Uday Saharan has joined Adarsh Singh at the crease. Drinks are on the field after the end of the 15th over. India U19 need 202 runs to win the U-19 World Cup. INDU19 52/2 after 15 overs.Feb 11, 2024 06:42 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Musheer Khan departs as Mahli Beardman strikes in 1st over
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: OH NO! Big wicket for Australia and how unlucky is Musheer Khan. Mahli Beardman in his first over has bagged the all-important wicket. Musheer tried to defend the length ball it went onto the stumps. Musheer Khan b Mahli Beardman 22(33). INDU19 41-2 after 13 overs. India U19 need 213 runs.Feb 11, 2024 06:36 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Tom Straker bowls maiden against Adarsh Singh
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: India’s Adarsh Singh plays out the entire over as Tom Straker gets a maiden. Change in bowling action for the 12th over? Callum Vidler is getting replaced as Beardman gets into the attack. INDU19 36-1 after 12 overs. India U19 need 218 runs to win the U-19 World Cup.Feb 11, 2024 06:28 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: GLORIOUS!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Musheer had enough! A glorious drive and he gets a boundary. Sachin Tendulkar-esque shot to get the maximum results. Even Callum Vidler has no answers. Another straight drive from Musheer but Callum gets a hand to hit. Single taken. INDU19 33/1 after 10.3 overs. India U19 need 221 runs.Feb 11, 2024 06:22 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Close call! Musheer thinks he is out…
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: It's going upstairs! Tom Straker returned to the attack and on the second ball a direct hit troubled India. HOME! One run is not worth a wicket in any format. Musheer Khan and Adarsh Singh need to be extra careful. INDU19 24/1 after 9.2 overs. India U19 need 230 runs.Feb 11, 2024 06:10 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Australia on top!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Callum Vidler leaks seven runs in the 7th over. Musheer Khan and Adarsh Singh have been watchful for India. INDU19 19/1 after 7 overs. India U19 need 235 runs.Feb 11, 2024 05:54 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: FOUR!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: First ball of the fourth from Anderson is full and Adarsh Singh creams the square drive for India's first boundary. Musheer Khan at the other end and Uday Saharan would be hoping that his services won't be needed for a long time today.
IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live Score: India 7/1 in 3.1 oversFeb 11, 2024 05:48 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: GONE! Widler strikes!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: No opening partnership for India in the final as well. An absolute peach there from Widler, swinging away from Kulkarni off a full length right at the last second. The batter is suckered into a poke, outside edge and the keeper does the rest.
Kulkarni c Hicks b Vidler 3 (6)
IND vs AUS Live Score: India 3/1 in 2.2 oversFeb 11, 2024 05:38 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: The players return
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni open the batting for India, Callum Vidler with the ball in hand for Australia. These two have not been able to put up a 50-run stand yet in this tournament, can today be the day.Feb 11, 2024 05:32 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: The record India need to break
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: The record for the highest total chased in an U19 World Cup final was last set in 1998 by England when they chased down 142 against New Zealand in 1998. England had ended with a score of 242/3.Feb 11, 2024 05:25 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Harjas Singh talks
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: “To start off, the pacers and spinners were bowling well. I took my time with the field spread out, then when the bad balls were there to hit, I hit them. Playing spin is certainly my strong point and we had our tour to Sri Lanka in the off period, that has certainly helped me. We are happy with this total, given our bowling performance and how good our quicks have been. Hopefully we can defend it,” said Harjas.Feb 11, 2024 05:08 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Australia 253/7 in 50 overs
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Peake ends with a four and what a recovery this has been from Australia. He finishes unbeaten on 46 off 43. Australia have managed to cross 250 which didn't look possible at the start of the last 10 overs of the innings. The highest successful run chase in the history of the U19 World Cup final as 242 which England chased down against New Zealand back in 1998 in Johannesburg and so India will have to break that record if they are to chase this down. Australia have made a real match out of this and India have a real task in their hands now.Feb 11, 2024 05:04 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Final over of the innings
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Oliver Peake on strike and he is on 40 off 39. What a hand he has played here and he has pushed Australia to within five runs of the 250-run mark. Naman Tiwari to bowl the final over.
IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live Score: Australia 245/7 in 49 oversFeb 11, 2024 05:02 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: SIX! What a shot from Peake!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Second ball of that over from Musheer, Peake goes for the switch hit and hits it with the wind over backward point.Feb 11, 2024 04:59 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: 48 overs gone
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Peake is on 32 off 35, he might try to go big now that we are into the last two overs. Tom Straker at the other end on five off nine. Limbani has finished his 10 overs on 3/38 and sure enough, Musheer Khan has come back for the 49th over. This is the chance for Peake maybe.
IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live Score: Australia 235/7 in 48 oversFeb 11, 2024 04:52 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Into the last four overs
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Tiwari comes in for the 47th over, Limbani has just one more over left. Arshin Kulkarni hasn't really bowled today. and Musheer Khan has two more left and so we could see one from either of those two.
IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live Score: Australia 223/7 in 46 oversFeb 11, 2024 04:44 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: OUT! Limbani hits back!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: He sends in a slower one for the third delivery of that over, Anderson unable to get bat on it. The Indians appeal and up goes the finger. A brief check for the bowler's front foot but it is good.
Anderson lbw b Limbani 13 (18)
IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live Score: Australia 221/7 in 45.3 oversFeb 11, 2024 04:42 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: SIX!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Bad start to the 46th from Limbani. Starts with a no ball and a wide and then Anderson pulls the first legal delivery behind square.Feb 11, 2024 04:33 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Worry for Limbani!
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Limbani starts holding his hamstring after bowling the third ball of the 44th and then needs the physios before bowling the fourth. He gets some treatment and is good to go.Feb 11, 2024 04:32 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: Pandey's spell ends
India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024: And with that also ends his role with the ball in the tournament. He finishes with figures of 1/41 in 10 overs. Panday may not have been at his best in the semi-finals and the finals but he has shown enough in the group stages to show that he is a talent worth keeping an eye on in the future.
-