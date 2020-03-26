‘No messages, nothing’ - Vijay Shankar reveals no contact from franchise regarding fate of IPL 2020

cricket

India cricketer Vijay Shankar conceded there has been no contact from his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad regarding this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). The start of cash-rich league was pushed back to April 15 from March 29 due to coronavirus pandemic, however, it remains highly unlikely that IPL’s first match will be played out on that particular day due to lockdown. More than 460,000 have been infected by the virus while in excess of 21,000 have lost their lives worldwide. These numbers keep on increasing everyday as the entire globe is suffering the wrath of it.

Amid all this, Shankar revealed that he hasn’t been in touch with the franchise and is playing the waiting game considering the situation.

“No message, nothing. But things don’t look promising at this point and it would be too early to comment upon anything. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and wait,” Shankar was quoted as saying by Khel Now.

“I am sitting at home and doing nothing. I am not thinking much about the IPL or cricket in general because things are pretty scary these days due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The news about the condition of people in Italy and other parts of the world is disappointing, and I right now, all I am thinking about is staying safe at home and do whatever in the comfort of my home,” he added.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country, as part of government’s stringent efforts to tackle coronavirus disease Covid-19.

“This virus is spreading very quickly across the world. It spreads like wildfire. Looking at the experience of these countries, the successful way to tackle the spread of virus is social distancing,” PM Modi said in his address to nation on Tuesday.

“There is no way to avoid coronavirus other than social distancing. We have to break the cycle of transmission,, Some are under the impression that social distancing are for patients. Social distancing is for everyone, even for the prime minister,” he added.