Shoaib Akhtar asks people to avoid junk food, lashes out at ‘internet doctors’ amid Covid-19 threat

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 12:56 IST

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar believes people have ruined their immune system by eating junk food and that is, in a way, responsible for the spread of coronavirus. He argued that by eating more from outside and not home cooked food, people across the world have made themselves vulnerable to viruses like Covid-19..

More than 460,000 have been infected by the virus while in excess of 21,000 have lost their lives worldwide. These numbers keep increasing everyday and the entire planet is suffering the wrath of it. In a long clip uploaded on his YouTube channel, Akhtar urged people to continue training at home to keep themselves fit in these testing times.

“If we have to fight coronavirus, we ought to keep our lungs in good shape,” Akhtar said. “We need to blame ourselves as we have ruined our immune system by eating lot of junk food in the last 20 odd years.

“Had we eaten at home and avoided fizzy drinks our immunity would have been good. The disease hasn’t come forward but our immunity has fallen,” he added.

He also took to task the so-called internet doctors, who go live on social media and spread rumours without any sufficient knowledge. Akhtar urged them to stop going after likes and comments do something good for the community as according to him, more followers means more responsibility.

“Everybody has come up with a video with respect to coronavirus and I don’t under why is it thay they try to gain advantage of such situations. We need to avoid sending crass jokes about coronavirus on whatsapp and spend time with our families. This is a serious disease,” he said.

This is not the first time Akhtar has spoken about the issue as earlier, he took the people of Pakistan to task for treating coronavirus pandemic as picnic time.

“I went outside for some really important work today. I did not shake hands with anyone or hugged anyone. The windows of my car were closed the entire time and I came back home as soon as possible. But I noticed a very worrying trend outside. I saw 4 guys travelling on one bike, they were going for a picnic. People are having food together outside, travelling to other places. Why are restaurants still open, why are we not closing them,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video.

“In India, people have embraced a curfew. But here in Pakistan, we can’t stop travelling. 90% of cases are due to human contact but we are not ready to stay at home. What are we doing? This is dangerous, it’s like playing with the lives of people,” he added.