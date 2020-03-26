Leading Test scorer, no World Cup: 3 great batsmen who never played in a World Cup

cricket

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 10:16 IST

Playing in the world cup is the pinnacle for any cricketer as this was the biggest tournament in world cricket than the quadrennial 50-over World Cup. There are players who have a made for themselves in this tournament, but then there have been players, who despite being prolific players for their sides, have never found themselves in a World Cup squad.

Here in this article, we take a look at three brilliant players who could never be a part of a world cup campaign:

Alastair Cook

England’s leading run-scorer in Test cricket, Alastair Cook has never been part of any world cup campaign. He was the captain of England leading into the 2015 World Cup, but was replaced by Eoin Morgan months before the tournament. His ODI career never really took off and hence, he never got the opportunity to play for his country at a world cup.

VVS Laxman

Before the 2003 World Cup, VVS Laxman was at the peak of his prowess, but then, Dinesh Mongia was picked in the squad ahead of him as the selectors wanted an extra bowling option. In a career which spanned 134 Tests, he scored 8781 runs at an average of just under 46 and scored 17 centuries including a career-best of 281 against Australia at the Eden Gardens.

Justin Langer

The current Australian coach played 105 Tests in a career that lasted 14 years and scored more than 7000 runs at an average of over 45. However, his ODI career never got going as he could only play eight matches in which he could only manage 160 runs and did not manage even a single half-century.