‘His issue is...’: Former Australia cricketer explains how Rishabh Pant can become best in business

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:37 IST

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg lavished praise on India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and stated he is a great entertainer and has a huge crowd-pulling ability. Pant lost his place in limited-overs format to KL Rahul, who has made the position his own in recent times with his consistent performances.

Hogg believes Pant has too much talent for his own good and he needs a mental trainer to become one of the best in business.

Former Aussie spinner took to social media to explain why Pant’s is struggling with consistency issues and his post read: “I turn my television when Rishabh Pant comes to the crease, the entertainer. His issue is that he has too much talent to know what to do with it. He could do with a mind coach, a lot of great sportsmen use them. It is all in the mind for him.

Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant have been the two options used by the Indian team in the two formats. However, KL Rahul has donned the gloves in the recent past and this has left Rishabh Pant in a fix as far as his role is concerned.

Earlier, former Australia wicket-keeper Brad Haddin had suggested that Pant should make his own identity and not be under pressure to copy someone else’s style.

“Expectation comes with anyone at this level and that’s one of the things you’ve got to deal with. But the most important thing is to create your own identity of what you want to be seen as,” Haddin was as quoted by Sportstar.

“You bring your own style to the team. When I first got my opportunity to play Test cricket, I couldn’t try to be an Adam Gilchrist or Ian Healy. I had to bring my own unique style to the game. One of the challenges here is not trying to be someone you’re not and just be true to yourself,” he further added.